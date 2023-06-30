Kiwi motorcycle racer Damon Rees has died in the UK.

The Bay of Plenty racer’s wife said he had been in intensive care in Hull Hospital, after a medical event which was not related to racing.

Talia Rees today confirmed the 28-year-old’s death on social media, saying “I am heartbroken. I love you Damon Rees – you are now my guardian angel”.

She had earlier posted his condition was critical, but stable. He’d had surgery but was responding well, a post said.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi motorcycle racer Damon Rees has died in the UK

* Superbike rider suffers pelvic fractures in crash at Timaru

* Rees bids farewell with hat-trick and lap record



Motorcycling New Zealand sent its heart-felt condolences to Rees’ family and his wife of sixth months at this time of hurt and reflection.

“We ask that our motorcycling family take a moment to give respects to an engaging, competitive young man who still had much to give to the sport of motorcycling,” said its general manager Mike Kerrisk.

He said Rees’ sudden passing would without doubt shock and deeply sadden the motorcycle community both in New Zealand and on a wider-global scale.

Andy McGechan/Bikesport NZ Kiwi motorcycle racer Damon Rees has died in the UK.

“I have known the Rees family both professionally and personally for some time now, and I wish to extend my great sorrow and support for them at this time.

“All who knew Damo would agree that he was such a grounded and respectful young man, as is the whole Rees family, but he came with that rare ability and competitive edge that put him ahead of many when it came to riding a bike consistently fast and consistently well.”

He said it was tough to accept that Rees probably had so much more to offer motorcycling, both on and off the track, and that loss would only be truly realised as time went on.

“This family has given their lives to the sport and business of motorcycling and we as a motorcycling community can only say to them that we walk with you through this sad time and offer our support in any way possible.”

The former New Zealand champion was a rising star on the international scene and racing in the Supersport 600 class in the British Superbike Championships.

A Givealittle page was set up to help the family with hospital expenses.