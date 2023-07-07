Brad Pitt fills an 11th garage in the Silverstone pits at the British Grand Prix

There is an 11th team in the pit lane at the British Grand Prix this weekend, with a lead driver even more globally recognisable than Lewis Hamilton.

Hollywood’s Brad Pitt is testing his mettle on the circuit as recording begins for a hi-tech and big-budget production from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

In his new film, Pitt portrays a veteran racer who returns to F1 after decades away from the sport. Amid extensive lengths to attempt to make the film as realistic as possible, the world-famous actor is getting as close as realistically possible to racing in F1 in real life.

During breaks over the next three days, a car with unfamiliar livery is hitting the tracks. Filming includes a mixture of Pitt, his co-star, Damson Idris and a secret professional driver behind the wheel. The team was already on the track on Thursday and there will be about six more breaks during the schedule over the next three days in which the car will appear before fans.

Pitt and Idris have been in training for months to ensure they can safely drive around an adapted F2 car at high speeds. With a body overhaul based on advice from Mercedes AMG, the vehicle is designed to look like the current F1 generation of cars.

Pitt is being closely advised by Hamilton, who has a consultancy producer role on the film, and so-far the seven-time world champion is impressed by what he has seen.

“I was just watching on the wall,” Hamilton said at his Silverstone press conference on Thursday. “He was just coming by flat out. We did do a day together at a track in LA and for someone that hasn’t raced he’s definitely already got a keen eye. He loves watching MotoGP so he’s always been a racing enthusiast. He already had a knack for the lines and he was fully on it, which was good to see.”

One source described the production as “method acting version of Steve McQueen’s Le Mans”. The fictional Apex team have been given a garage in the Silverstone pit lane between the garages belonging to Ferrari and Hamilton’s Mercedes team.

Pitt, whose character name Sonny Hayes was revealed by the labelling outside the Apex garage, is expected to drive several times this weekend. The movie, being made by Apple Original Films and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, has also secured permissions to have more than 20 special cameras set up around the main race itself.

During the final cut, action sequences will be blended together to give the impression that Pitt is racing in real life in F1. Similar technology was used in action scenes starring Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. The ambition, with the help of Hamilton, is to make “the most authentic Grand Prix film ever”, an insider said.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Damson Idris, co-star of upcoming Formula One movie, Apex, walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit.

Hamilton, who has been in weekly contact with Kosinski about the film, said “it’s going to look fast”. “I think it’s going to look faster than it does on TV,” he said. “You already saw what he [Kosinski] has done with fighter jets, what he did with Maverick... bringing that technology into our world; I think it’s going to be amazing.

The plot will see the character played by Pitt return to racing after 30 years to join a team which will start from the back of the grid. There will be 15 camera positions mounted around his specially builty car as he takes to the Silverstone circuit.

Pitt has trained at Winfield Racing School at Paul Ricard as well as Silverstone in recent months, starting out in a cart before progressing to F3 and then F2, in which cars can travel at almost 200mph.

The fictional team, called Apex, will have its own garage and will even be filming in the pits as the real race takes place.

At 59, Pitt is a year more senior than the oldest ever driver, Louis Chiron, at the Monaco GP in 1958. But Hamilton said: “Brad looks like he’s ageing backwards. He looks great for his age. He’s super-fit, he’s been training... at the end of the day it’s a movie so there will be a Hollywood element to it that will make it believable.”

After the success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Hamilton forecasts this new film will take the sport to “new heights beyond that.”