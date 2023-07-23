Scott McLaughlin back on IndyCars podium, Scott Dixon trims championship deficit

Scott McLaughlin on his way to second place in the opening IndyCars race in Iowa.

Scott McLaughlin has returned to the IndyCars podium for the first time in almost three months, after a second-place finish in Iowa on Sunday (NZ time).

The former Supercars star hadn’t bagged a top-three finish in the six races since his win in Alabama in April, but was part of a Team Penske 1-2 finish, finishing just over three seconds behind Josef Newgarden.

The two-time championship winner (2017 and 2019) yet again dominated an oval race, remaining perfect in all of them this season, and now prevailing in five of the last six in the last 12 months.

McLaughlin had qualified second behind Australian Will Power (fifth), and while he contested the lead throughout the 250-lap affair and also recorded the fastest lap, he was never able to quite move clear, with his American mate passing him on lap 95.

“When I saw him coming, I was like ‘Oh, this old mate',” McLaughlin reflected afterwards.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Kiwi Scott McLaughlin celebrates on the podium alongside race winner Josef Newgarden and third-placed Pato O’Ward.

“I have to thank Josef, and congrats to him for winning the race, but during the week we sat down together and really went over everything. Man, it helped me today.

“I learnt a ton today. I badly want to beat that guy. I'm going to try everything to beat him. He's the epitome of a great team-mate. I appreciate the help he's giving me.”

In what was a decent day for the two Kiwi drivers, compatriot Scott Dixon was sixth, which saw him slightly close the championship lead, held by Alex Palou (who finished eighth), though it was mixed fortunes as Dixon dropped from second to third in the standings, overtaken by Newgarden.

With six races to go, Palou now sits on 441 points, with Newgarden on 341 and Dixon on 328, while McLaughlin remains in sixth, on 298.

"We were maybe a top-five car at best, which is kind of frustrating, we had hoped to be a little bit better,” said Dixon, who had qualified fourth for the race and is on the hunt for a record seventh championship title.

There is an immediate chance at redemption, with the racers back on track on Monday (NZT) for the second race of two in Iowa.