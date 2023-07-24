'That was a catastrophe': IndyCar drivers narrowly avoid loose wheel on track

Drivers avoid carnage in Iowa as Sting Ray Robb's left wheel goes for a roll.

Josef Newgarden completed a weekend IndyCar sweep in Iowa, but the two-time former series champion had to keep his cool to avoid the chaos of a loose tyre on the track midway through Monday’s (NZ time) race.

On lap 158 of the 250-lap race things turned decidedly dicey after Sting Ray Robb lost his left wheel, just seconds after the 21-year-old left pit road.

In what the TV commentators described as “a catastrophe”, the wheel rolled into oncoming traffic between turns three and four, with Newgarden, Conor Daly and Graham Rahal among others having to swerve to avoid it.

IndyCar officials disqualified Robb – a first-season driver in the series – for the rest of the race for not having the wheel tightened before leaving the pits.

After the race was also restarted with three laps to go, Newgarden held onto the lead, winning by less than a second over Team Penske team-mate Will Power.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Josef Newgarden leads Alex Palou during Monday’s (NZ time) IndyCar race in Iowa.

Kiwis Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

The final restart came after a caution flag that waved with 10 laps left after Ryan Hunter-Reay brushed the wall in the fourth turn.

Because there wasn't enough time left for a green-flag finish after pit stops and realigning the field, IndyCar did not open the pits, setting up the three-lap sprint.

It was the sixth victory of Newgarden’s career at the Iowa oval and came a day after he led for 129 laps in another win.

The 32-year-old American needed a little extra work in this race after starting seventh – he started third the day prior – but he was able to move into the lead by Lap 31 and maintained control the rest of the way.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Josef Newgarden enjoys the spoils alongside Will Power, left, and Alex Palou, after yet another win on an oval track.

It continued Newgarden’s dominance on ovals this season. He won at Texas Motor Speedway in April then won the Indianapolis 500. It was his fifth consecutive win on ovals dating back to last season, tying him with AJ Foyt and Al Unser Sr for the longest oval win streak in IndyCar.

Having come into the weekend third in the series standings, 126 back from leader Alex Palou, Newgarden ends it 80 points back, in second place.

Dixon has dropped a place to third, now 40 behind Newgarden, while McLaughlin was sixth but is now equal with fifth-placed Pato O’Ward and just one point behind Marcus Ericsson in fourth.

– Additional reporting AP