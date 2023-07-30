Brodie Kostecki back on top of Supercars with Sydney win, Shane van Gisbergen penalised

Erebus Motorsport's Brodie Kostecki has shot back to the top of the Supercars championship standings after a thrilling Sydney SuperNight race.

Under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park, Kostecki maintained a lead from the get-go before finishing clear of Chaz Mostert.

His teammate Will Brown was elevated to the podium after Cam Waters and Shane van Gisbergen were reclassified to fifth and seventh following time penalties.

"That was unbelievable. I just can't believe it," Kostecki said.

"I can't believe how fast the car is. That thing was just a rocket ship."

Saturday night marked Kostecki's first career win in Sydney and his first since April in Melbourne, putting him ahead of Brown in a tight championship chase.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Andre Heimgartner qualified on pole position, but wasn’t able to get a good start.

Thanks to issues with polesitter Andre Heimgartner's steering rack, Kostecki and Brown were able to burst into the top positions away from the chasing pack.

Van Gisbergen's teammate Broc Feeney, fourth in the overall standings, finished in 11th position.

Waters was furious with a decision to penalise him five seconds for an unsafe release.

"What the f*** is wrong with this sport?" he was heard saying over the race radio.

"They wonder why all their f***ing drivers want to leave."

Heimgartner was the only driver past 25 laps to forgo a pit-stop despite issues with tyre degradation, with his team adamant about a one-stop only strategy.

The 28-year-old was resigned to another pit stop, proving costly for his podium chances, leaving him finishing in 14th.

Grove Racing's David Reynolds was out of the race and off-track by lap 34 after his car hit the fence.

Van Gisbergen was clearly unhappy with the penalty he was given for bumping his way past Brown.

“I have to thank our guys again for all the work they have done,” Van Gisbergen said.

“We changed cars during events, and they’ve done so much prep work to make it faster - they have been working their asses off.

“Obviously, the car is fast which is promising, but unfortunately we faced issues out of our control. These things you come to expect in 2023.”

Drivers will be back in action on Sunday for qualifying before race 19 of the season at 5.30pm NZ time.

AT A GLANCE

RACE 18 RESULTS:

Brodie Kostecki (Erebus Motorsport) 1:31.0118 Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United) 1:31.3040 Will Brown (Erebus Motorsport) 1:31.1633 Jack Le Brocq (Matt Stone Racing) 1:31.9875 Cam Waters (Tickford Racing) 1:31.2468

SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP STANDING