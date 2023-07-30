Shane van Gisbergen rebounds for Sydney Supercars win

A dogged Shane van Gisbergen responded to being slapped with a costly time penalty by winning the second SuperCars race in Sydney from pole position.

It was a Triple Eight Race Engineering and Brad Jones Racing showdown on Sunday afternoon, with the series' biggest rivals starting in the top four for the 36-lap race.

While Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones) was looking sure to replicate Saturday night's winner Brodie Kostecki's (Erebus) performance by taking advantage of second position, it was van Gisbergen (Triple Eight) who came out on top.

Teammate Broc Feeney looked set to complete the Triple Eight podium until Anton de Pasquale (Dick Jones Racing) sneaked through to third on the last lap, with Heimgartner coming in second.

Kiwi star van Gisbergen was determined to bounce back after being punished with a five-second penalty for bumping Erebus' Will Brown, which dropped him from third to seventh in Saturday night's opening race.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen back in a familiar position at the head of the field.

And bounce back he did, using his pole position to complete his ninth win at Sydney Motorsport Park.

"I've never driven so slowly to win a race," van Gisbergen said after the race.

"And in the end, it was three seconds - I thought, 'I'd better get to five, in case they penalise us again'."

After qualifying, a disgruntled van Gisbergen said he agreed with Tickford's Cam Waters, who made a mid-race comment on Saturday night about drivers wanting to leave Supercars after he also received a five-second penalty.

The Triple Eight driver has been openly critical of Australian motorsport and is linked to joining the Nascar series in the US as a full-time driver.

Kostecki finished eighth while Erebus teammate Will Brown finished 14th, struggling to climb to the top after being knocked off-track in the first few seconds.

After Sunday, Kostecki remains series leader by just one point ahead of Erebus teammate Will Brown, with van Gisbergen third and Feeney fourth.

RACE 19 RESULTS

1. Shane van Gisbergen (Triple Eight Race Engineering)

2. Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing)

3. Anton De Pasquale (Dick Johnson Racing)

4. Broc Feeney (Triple Eight Race Engineering)

5. Bryce Fullwood (Brad Jones Racing)

SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP STANDING

1. Brodie Kostecki (Erebus Motorsport) 1590

2. Will Brown (Erebus Motorsport) -41

3. Shane van Gisbergen (Triple Eight Race Engineering) -54

4. Broc Feeney (Triple Eight Race Engineering) -67