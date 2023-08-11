'It's mind-numbing': Shane van Gisbergen slams quality of Supercars racing

On the eve of his second outing in Nascar, Shane van Gisbergen has slammed the Supercars racing scene, labelling it “mind-numbing” and “so boring”.

The Kiwi motorsport ace, who last month secured a stunning win on Nascar debut, is gearing up for a second outing with the Trackhouse Racing team on Monday (NZ time), and a maiden oval drive, at the Indianapolis Brickyard.

Van Gisbergen has made no secret about his desire to join the American series fulltime, with the three-time Supercars champion (2016, 2021, 2022) signed through 2024 with his Triple Eight team in Australia, but set to leave at the end of the season if he sees a suitable replacement lined up.

But whether the 34-year-old, who has won the fourth-most races in Supercars history, could even bring himself to go another campaign across the ditch would seem questionable, given his comments on The Dale Jr. Download podcast – hosted by former Nascar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Already vocal about his dislike of the new Gen3 cars introduced during this year’s championship, van Gisbergen didn’t hold back in his criticism of the racing in general.

“The qualifying there is awesome, but the racing sucks,“ he said.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen has enjoyed a heap of success in Supercars, but is critical of the racing there.

“It's so boring. Like, you're driving around at 30% trying to keep the tyres, and everyone's just following each other.

“All the parts are the same, and the car's got a very narrow setup window. Everyone's running the same setup, basically, and there's a minimum tyre pressure rule of 17 pounds.

“So everyone goes out on 17, they come on at the same time, drive around at the same pace, and the tyre just explodes because it's running too high.

“You just follow each other around. It's mind-numbing.”

Comparing it to what he has experienced in Nascar, van Gisbergen felt the differences couldn’t be much more stark, both on and off the track.

Morry Gash/AP Winning on debut has only made Shane van Gisbergen’s desire to go fulltime in Nascar even stronger.

“The race is just a hustle the whole time,” he said. “You're just driving flat out, that's what I love.

“Coming here just opened my eyes.

“My partner and I, we were just walking round the track [at Chicago], up to the back-stretch wall, and just watched cars go by, it was epic. And seeing all the fans, parked up in their motorhomes, right on the fence.

“I just had an awesome time.”