Kiwi Supercars ace Shane van Gisbergen finishes 10th in Nascar race in Indianapolis

New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen finished 10th in his second Nascar Cup Series start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday morning (NZT).

Michael McDowell of the United States won after leading for more than half of the 82-lap race, with compatriot Chase Elliott coming second. Mexican Daniel Suarez took third place. McDowell captured a second race win of his Cup Series career.

For Gisbergen, who snared a stunning victory on Nascar debut in Chicago last month, this was his second outing with the Trackhouse Racing team, and a maiden oval drive.

The reigning Supercars champ started eighth on the grid. The complex qualifying format meant the field was divided into two groups, with the top five from each group progressing to another 10-minute window.

Van Gisbergen was in the second phase of the process, clocking 1m 28.544s, which was more than half a second slower than polesitter and Trackhouse Racing teammate Suarez.

Van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion, has made no secret of his ambition to join the American series fulltime.

Although he is signed through to 2024 with the Triple Eight team in Australia, he could leave at the end of the season if a suitable replacement is found.

Gisbergen will now focus on racing V8s. He's currently sitting third in the Supercars standings. He will return to Australia for the next round at Tailem Bend, South Australia next weekend.

The Nascar Cup series continues at Watkins Glen in New York next weekend.