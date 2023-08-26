AlphaTauri chief backs Kiwi driver Liam Lawson ahead of F1 debut at Dutch Grand Prix

New Zealand’s newest Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson has the backing of his AlphaTauri team ahead of his debut at the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Monday.

Lawson will take the grid as an injury replacement for AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo, who fractured a hand in a practice crash on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

AlphaTauri’s chief engineer Jonathan Eddolls thinks the young Kiwi is ready for step-up.

“With Daniel recovering, we welcome Liam back to the team to drive his car, but this time in a much more competitive situation,’’ he said.

“It has all happened very quickly, but Liam has shown he is more than ready to step up to the challenge, and he has the whole team behind him.”

Ricciardo, a 34-year-old Australian, said his misfortune is Lawson’s opportunity and he thinks his fellow Antipodean will grab it.

“I wish the team well, and I’m sorry for the change in plans again. It’s a chance for Liam to have a go, and I wish him and the team a strong weekend.”

If Lawson, who is second in the Super Formula Series in Japan, does well in the Dutch Grand Prix he might get another shot at the Monza Grand Prix in Italy a week later.

Meanwhile, Ricciardo said his crash happened at Turn 3 where he had “already gotten into the corner” when he saw his Australian compatriot Oscar Piastri, who drives for McLaren.

“It was either hit him or the wall. When I hit the wall, I didn’t have enough time to take my hands off the steering wheel, so the wheel came and hit my hand.”

Piastri lost control of his McLaren through Turn 3 before slamming into the barriers. Moments later, Ricciardo locked up while braking before following his compatriot into the wall.

“It's really unfortunate and frustrating, but I’ll try to recover as quickly as I can. Obviously, I’d love to get back soon, but I also want to ensure we do things the right way, so I come back strong and competitive.

Ricciardo, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, was axed by McLaren at the end of last year but returned to F1 last month to replace Nyck de Vries for the rest of the season.

The second practice session was suspended after just 10 minutes when McLaren driver Oscar Piastri and Ricciardo crashed at the same corner.

He was pictured leaving with his left arm in a sling.