Scott Dixon wins Bommarito 500 to keep IndyCar championship hopes alive

IndyCar ironman Scott Dixon capitalised on needing to make only three pit stops and kept his championship hopes alive in winning the Bommarito 500.

The victory was the 55th of the New Zealand driver’s decorated career and it came in his record extending 320th consecutive start. Dixon set the record last week.

Dixon had held the lead for 82 laps before making his final pit stop on lap 196.

Jeff Roberson/AP Scott Dixon celebrates after winning the Bommarito 500.

With all the cars on the lead lap having to pit after he made his final stop, the 43-year-old took the chequered flag, finishing more than 22 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Pato O’Ward.

Josef Newgarden started in the top spot with pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin serving a nine-position grid penalty, and led 101 of the first 104 laps.

However, his quest to become the first IndyCar driver to win six consecutive races on ovals since A.J. Foyt in 1964 came to an end when his No. 2 Honda made contact with the wall in turn two on the 211th lap.

Jeff Roberson/AP Scott Dixon in action during the Bommarito 500.

Newgarden had won three consecutive races at World Wide Technology Raceway and four overall at the track.

McLaughlin earned his fifth career IndyCar pole ahead of the race but started in the No. 10 position due to his penalty. He finished fifth.

McLaughlin is one of six drivers who were penalised for unapproved use of a fifth engine this season.

Chase for the championship

Dixon's victory pulled him to within 74 points of Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and IndyCar leader Palou with two races remaining.

Dixon is Palou's only challenger for the season title as Newgarden dropped to 125 points behind Palou falling out of championship contention.