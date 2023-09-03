Liam Lawson qualifies 12th at Monza as Carlos Sainz pips Max Verstappen to pole at Italian GP

Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Scuderia AlphaTauri after qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson has qualified in 12th place for the Italian Grand Prix as Carlos Sainz Jr. enjoyed a perfect birthday weekend so far after he secured pole position at Monza.

Lawson finished qualifying one place behind his Scuderia AlphaTauri teammate Yuki Tsunoda ahead of his second Formula One race ahead of a 13th place on debut at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.

They were narrowly eliminated from the top-10 third qualifying session, but Lawson was satisfied.

“Overall, we’ve been progressing over the sessions, building up my confidence,’’ he said.

“You can feel the limit, but it’s also about knowing the step-up in grip between the different compounds, if you make changes what it’s going to do to the car, and that just takes some time.

“With both cars being so close to Q3, we definitely had the potential to make it, but unfortunately, Alonso went off the track right in front of me, so there was some gravel on my line. However, it would’ve been tight regardless.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Liam Lawson on the Monza track.

“I’m happy to have made some improvements and I’m sure there’s more to come. It’s a good position to be starting in, and with both cars so close to each other, I’m positive about points for the team tomorrow.”

Thousands of red-clad Ferrari fans cheered as Sainz, who turned 29 on Friday, crossed the line 0.013 seconds quicker than runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen, who is chasing a record 10th straight victory on Sunday.

“Tell me we have it, tell me we have it,” Sainz yelled into race radio after beating Verstappen's time on his final flying lap after pole changed hands three times in the dying seconds of qualifying.

The roars from the grandstands should have confirmed it.

“Difficult to put into words to describe the feeling,” Sainz said. “It’s just amazing, just the whole weekend really … the support and the feeling with the crowd and the energy that they put into us, it’s incredible.

“I had my birthday yesterday also, so I enjoyed that, and I am pretty sure it gave me also good feeling, good vibes and good energy into today … I put together honestly one of my best laps there in Q3 to set a pole.”

Luca Bruno/AP Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain (R) celebrates his pole position with third-placed teammate Charles Leclerc of Monaco.

It was a fourth career pole for Sainz and his first since Austin last year. He was quickest in two of the three practices and Ferrari looked good on its home track. Teammate Charles Leclerc will start third on Sunday, just ahead of George Russell in the Mercedes.

Leclerc was only 0.067 slower than Sainz.

It was a timely boost for Ferrari in the midst of another season that has been plagued by botched strategy decisions and bizarre incidents, with the latest coming at the Zandvoort track last weekend.

“At the end we are Ferrari so of course there’s a lot of noise around the team, and we need to deal with it,” Leclerc said. “None of us are happy in the team of the performance we are showing at the moment – apart from today, of course where we are quite proud and happy, but the rest of the season for now has been very difficult.”

Luca Bruno/AP Red Bull driver Max Verstappen qualified second at Monza.

Grid positions aren’t necessarily as much of a factor at Monza as they are at other tracks. Only Leclerc has converted his pole position into a Sunday win at the Italian GP since 2018.

“It’s a good opportunity tomorrow but also being realistic the Red Bull should be quicker,” Sainz said. "We’re just going to try to make their life as complicated as possible and try to take the win.

“Nothing is impossible tomorrow, especially starting from P1. If I get a good start. I’m going to do everything I can to stay ahead of Max.”

Verstappen won from seventh last year for his first triumph at the Temple of Speed, where he has traditionally struggled. Before he ended his winless run at Monza last year, the Dutch driver had never finished higher than fifth.

But the two-time defending champion is crushingly dominant this season.

Peter Fox/Getty Images Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Scuderia AlphaTauri walks in the pitlane during qualifying.

Verstappen has won 11 of the 13 races for unbeaten Red Bull and matched Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record of nine straight victories last weekend at the Dutch GP to increase his huge championship lead to 138 points. Teammate Sergio Pérez has the other two victories.

“This weekend for us … was a little bit more tricky but I think we can’t really complain,” Verstappen said. “So many weeks in a row where we put the car on the track and it has been like easygoing and has been really well set up

“I’m happy with second to be honest. I mean, here in Monza, it’s always very tight. Sometimes you might jump ahead, sometimes you’re just behind. But I’m confident for tomorrow.”

Pérez will start from fifth at Monza, followed by Alex Albon and Oscar Piastri. Lewis Hamilton – who extended his contract with Mercedes on Thursday – was eighth fastest, ahead of Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso.