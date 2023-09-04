Liam Lawson set for more Formula One Grand Prix races with Alpha Tauri

Max Verstappen won in Monza, with Kiwi Liam Lawson finishing just outside the points

Liam Lawson is in line for two further Formula One starts.

The New Zealand driver has impressed in his two outings so far for the Alpha Tauri team as a replacement for the injured Daniel Ricciardo.

Now, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says the Australian appears unlikely to fully recover in time from a broken hand to contest the next two F1 Grand Prix in Singapore and Japan.

Lawson was just out of the points in only his second F1 drive when 11th in the Italian GP on Monday morning (NZ time).

"Singapore, I don't think there's any chance he'll [Ricciardo] be ready for then. It would be optimistic for Japan," the BBC reported Horner as saying.

The Singapore Grand Prix will be raced at the Marina Bay on September 17, followed by the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka a week later.

Peter Fox/Getty Images Liam Lawson of New Zealand driving the (40) Scuderia AlphaTauri during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy.

Horner said Ricciardo’s recovery was going well, but he shouldn’t be pushed.

“We've seen with motorcyclists, rushing comebacks can sometimes do more damage and we just want to make sure he is fully fit before he's back in the car.

"We just take it on a day-by-day basis and see how the recovery and nature takes its course."

The 21-year-old Lawson became just the 10th New Zealander to race in Formula One when he was 13th on debut in the Dutch GP late last month.

“I had a bad start which wasn’t ideal, and then we made two pit stops today,’’ Lawson said after the Italian GP.

“I think the pace was okay but just finished shy of the points. A little bit disappointed with that. But I just want to say thank you for all your support messages, and support here at the track.’’