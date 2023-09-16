Kiwi McLaren racer Emma Gilmour in hospital after high speed crash

Kiwi rally star Emma Gilmour is in hospital after a high speed crash in Italy.

Gilmour, who made history as the first-ever female driver to podium for iconic racing team McLaren, crashed on the track on Saturday (NZT), and is in hospital with concussion and a broken rib.

She was rushed to hospital after the crash, which took place during a practice session for the Island X Prix, which is taking place this weekend in Sardinia.

The rally ace said it was a “terrible start to the weekend”, and she was “gutted for the team”.

“Suffered a high speed crash on my first outing on the track. Such a shame as the car was feeling great after our driving on Wednesday. Gutted for the team... but wishing them luck and cheering them on,” Gilmour wrote on social media.

1 NEWS Emma Gilmour finished second at the Extreme E finale in Uruguay.

She has to remain in hospital overnight for observation, she said.

The McLaren team wished her a speedy recovery.

“We’re all thinking of you, get well soon.”

Gilmour represents McLaren in Extreme E, a global championship involving all-electric SUVs in an off-road series.

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team said that Gilmour was transported to Cagliari hospital in Sardinia for precautionary checks where she had undergone tests.

She has a rib fracture and concussion and will be “under observation” in the hospital for the next 24 hours meaning she will be unable to compete for the remainder of the weekend.

The 3km Island X Prix course is a new layout for the racers, and is described by Extreme E as “slippery” with twists, jumps and water splashes.

Gilmour first developed her “thrill of speed” at 22 in Dunedin when her cousin was selling his car, and she started rallying.