'Maybe Godzilla had a kid': Max Verstappen narrowly avoids giant lizard in Singapore Grand Prix practice

Max Verstappen was forced to swerve out of the way of a track-invading lizard during first practice of the Singapore Grand Prix, leading his race engineer to claim “Godzilla had a kid”.

As Verstappen came speeding out of Turn 8 of the Marina Bay Circuit, the Dutchman spotted the reptile, believed to be a monitor lizard, in the middle of the road forcing him to slow down before telling his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase: “Ah, there’s a lizard on the track, a smaller one this time,” leading to a reply of “Understood, maybe Godzilla had a kid.”

Verstappen and Lambiase were referring to the last time he encountered a lizard in Singapore in 2016 which led the engineer to joke that the Red Bull driver had come “face-to-face” with Godzilla, the fictional monster which features in the famous movie.

A second interruption occurred before a third was spotted around the track which led McLaren driver Lando Norris to declare there was a “dragon” on the track, while Mercedes driver George Russell told his team it was different to the previous creature seen from earlier.

Race control were forced to slow practice down by waving yellow flags, but not every driver was able to swerve out of the way of the lizards before the track was cleared, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso appearing to run over one.

Screengrab Max Verstappen had to swerve out the way to avoid a monitor lizard on the track during Singapore Grand Prix practice.

When the drivers were able to practice, Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari one-two in the one-hour session after edging his team-mate Carlos Sainz by just 0.078 seconds, with championship leader Verstappen behind in third.

Norris was 0.172sec back in fourth, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Russell fifth and sixth respectively for Mercedes.

Verstappen is chasing an 11th straight victory as he aims to extend his lead on his way to a third straight world championship.