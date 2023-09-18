Formula One: Kiwi Liam Lawson happy with ninth place after Carlos Sainz wins in Singapore

Caption: Kiwi driver picks up his first F1 point in Singapore as Max Verstappen's winning run ends.

New Zealand rookie Liam Lawson was delighted to score his first Formula One points with a ninth-place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix, won by Carlos Sainz.

Sainz broke champion Max Verstappen’s long winning streak on Sunday (Monday NZ time) with Lawson – who qualified 10th – improving by one place.

It was the New Zealander's third career race in F1 since replacing the injured Daniel Ricciardo mid-season and it was the Scuderia AlphaTauri team's best placing of the season.

“I would’ve liked a few more Grands Prix to prepare for this one, but obviously, when you get the opportunity, you have to take it with both hands,’’ Lawson said on the AlphaTauri website.

“Honestly, that’s what I’m trying to do, and today was fantastic. I’m happy with the race, and I definitely gave it everything because I think we maximised the car’s performance.

“I need to look at the start because it’s been two weekends in a row that I lost positions, so it makes our lives harder. We stayed out of trouble for the rest of the race and kept it clean.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images New Zealand’s Liam Lawson on his way to ninth in the Singapore Grand Prix.

“It’s hard when you’re struggling for pace, trying to maximise your tools and get everything out of it, so the race was physically demanding. At the end of the day, I’m really happy to have scored two points.”

With the dominant Red Bulls out of the picture and Formula One had its most thrilling fight for a win this season.

Runaway standings leader Verstappen’s winning run ended at 10 races and Red Bull’s at 15 – both F1 records – as Carlos Sainz Jr. won the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday.

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images Liam Lawson after the race.

Red Bull dreamed of winning every race this year but had Verstappen fifth and Perez eighth after struggling all weekend in Singapore.

Sainz started on pole position and held on with badly worn tires over several tense final laps for his second career win in F1 ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

It was a four-car fight for the win before George Russell crashed the other Mercedes on the final lap from third position to promote Hamilton to the podium.

“I felt under control. I felt like I could manage well and we brought it home. That was the best feeling,” Sainz said after celebrating with his team as fireworks lit up the Singapore circuit.

Sainz admitted after the race that he had slowed down to ensure Norris stayed within the one-second window that allowed the McLaren driver access to the DRS straight-line speed boost – a valuable aid in holding off the two Mercedes.

“Carlos was very generous trying to help me get DRS. It helped my race and also helped his,” said Norris, who has placed second in three of the last six races but has yet to win in F1. “We held (Mercedes) off, we did everything we needed to do and more.”

Norris said he clipped the wall in the same spot where Russell later went off.

Mercedes had Russell on course for second before taking a risk with a second stop for both cars in the hope of taking the win on fresher, faster tires. Russell dropped back to fourth, ahead of Hamilton, and they both passed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc but couldn’t get past Norris to reclaim second.

Vincent Thian/AP Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain said he “felt under control” at the Marina Bay circuit on Sunday.

“We rolled the dice this weekend,” Hamilton said after a Mercedes strategy call saw both cars stop for fresh tires late on, meaning Russell dropped back from second in pursuit of the win.

Leclerc was fourth after failing to hold off the Mercedes cars on older tires, ahead of Verstappen in fifth. The champion had an eventful race after starting 11th and was briefly second on track behind Sainz, though only because almost all other cars stopped for fresh tires.

Vincent Thian/AP Red Bull dreamed of winning every race this year but had Verstappen fifth and Perez eighth after struggling all weekend in Singapore.

After Verstappen's own pit stop, he fought his way back through the field from 15th.

Despite his worst result since November 2022, Verstappen increased his championship lead to 151 points over Perez with seven races to go.

Vincent Thian/AP AlphaTauri driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand in his third career race in F1.

Pierre Gasly was sixth for Alpine, Oscar Piastri seventh for McLaren after qualifying 18th and Perez eighth.

Besides Red Bull, it was a dismal weekend too for Aston Martin as Fernando Alonso placed 15th after a long pit stop and a spin. His teammate Lance Stroll didn’t take part. The team said Stroll felt sore after a heavy crash in qualifying.