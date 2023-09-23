Formula One: Kiwi Liam Lawson misses out on race seat with AlphaTauri

Caption: Kiwi driver picks up his first F1 point in Singapore as Max Verstappen's winning run ends.

Kiwi Liam Lawson will return to the AlphaTauri Formula One team as a reserve driver in 2024.

AlphaTauri’s decision to remain loyal to its current driving pair of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo means Lawson will have to bide his time before fulfilling his dream of becoming a fulltime driver.

Lawson had impressed when he stepped in as Ricciardo's replacement, the latter requiring surgery on a broken hand sustained in a practice round at Zandvoort in the Netherlands late last month, by reaching Q3 in just his third race in Singapore and then backed that up with his first points finish.

Lawson's ninth place in Singapore last weekend was the team's best result of the season.

Despite the Kiwi's fine efforts, AlphaTauri has elected to re-sign Tsunoda and Ricciardo, with Lawson to continue as the reserve driver for both its teams.

“I’m stoked to be driving with Yuki again next year and continuing the journey with AlphaTauri,'' Australian Ricciardo said.

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images Liam Lawson has made a big impression in his first three races in Formula One.

“Following the progress we have already made and the plans for the future, it’s an exciting time for the team. We are building and it is a great feeling.”

Tsunoda, a Japanese national, said he was looking forward to "continuing to fight and collaborate with the team and Daniel''.

“I’m grateful for Red Bull and Honda, for continuing to support and believe in me, and very happy and thankful to continue the partnership,'' Tsunoda said.

With just 16 hours' notice, with only one practice session before qualifying, Lawson finished 13th on debut in the Netherlands, three spots ahead of Tsunoda.

Lawson will remain in the car until Ricciardo has recovered from his injury, meaning he will race in Japan this weekend and possibly the Qatar Grand Prix early next month.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Liam Lawson of New Zealand pictured in action during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit last weekend.

"I wouldn't be happy to go back to being reserve but obviously I know how hard it is to get to Formula One,” Lawson told media in Suzuka, prior to the announcement that he wouldn't be one of the top two drivers.

"And I understand that can be really, really difficult sometimes,” he said. “So what will happen will happen, but these things I haven't really thought about too much.

"I've just tried to make the most of this [opportunity]."