Liam Lawson impresses again as Max Verstappen easily wins Japanese Grand Prix

Liam Lawson finished 11th at the Japanese Grand Prix in what might be his last race for AlphaTauri this season.

New Zealand driver Liam Lawson put the disappointment of missing out on a fulltime Formula One seat behind him to finish just outside the points in another impressive drive at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Kiwi – drafted in as an injury replacement for the injured Daniel Ricciardo before last month’s Dutch Grand Prix – started 11th on the grid for his fourth F1 race and maintained that position throughout the 53-lap race, finishing one spot ahead of his AlphaTauri team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

It continues a promising introduction to motorsport’s premier racing series for Lawson, who finished 13th on debut in Holland before coming home in 11th at Monza and then securing a first championship point in Singapore last week courtesy of a ninth-place finish – AlphaTauri’s best result of the season.

The Hastings’ born driver got off to a fine start, passing Tsunoda early in the race but a pit stop to replace soft tyres slowed his progress and he was unable to break into the top 10.

AlphaTauri confirmed this week that they will retain Japan’s Tsunoda and Australian Ricciardo as their premier drivers next season, with Lawson acting as a reserve for them and Red Bull.

Toru Hanai/AP Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed his 13th race win of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix.

But Lawson has done his bid for a future F1 seat no harm with his performances behind the wheel, with Red Bull boss Christian Horner insisting “it’s only a matter of time” before he makes the switch fulltime.

With Ricciardo poised to return from a hand injury in Qatar in two weeks’ time, Lawson may have had his last taste of Formula One – for the time being at least.

Meanwhile, runaway series leader Max Verstappen returned to dominant form at Suzuka, starting from pole to win his 13th race of the season and move a step closer to securing his third consecutive Formula One drivers’ championship.

The Red Bull driver, who missed out on the podium a week ago in Singapore, was followed home by McLaren driver Lando Norris, who was a whopping 19.4 seconds back, while his team-mate Australia rookie Oscar Piastri was third for his first F1 podium.

With Verstappen’s win, Red Bull secured this year’s constructors’ title, their sixth overall and second in a row.

Verstappen increased his lead over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez to 177 points. He could wrap up his third consecutive title at the October 6-9 Qatar Grand Prix.

It was a disastrous day for Perez, who was given a penalty for hitting Haas driver Kevin Magnussen and retired from the race after serving the penalty.

Verstappen saw his record 10-race winning streak come to end at Marina Bay in Singapore and came to Japan determined to get back on top of the podium. Prior to Sunday’s race, he led every session at the fast Suzuka circuit, where he wrapped up last year’s championship in a rain-shortened race.

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images Liam Lawson has made a big impression in his four races as an injury reserve for Daniel Ricciardo.

Conditions on Sunday were ideal and Verstappen took full advantage.

The race got off to a thrilling start with Verstappen, Piastri and Norris going wheel-to-wheel but the Red Bull driver held his lead through the first two turns.

The safety car came out on the first lap when Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas made contact with another car resulting in debris on the track. Verstappen was able to quickly retake the lead after his first pit stop and was never seriously challenged.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was fourth followed by Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

- Additional reporting by Stuff