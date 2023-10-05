Liam Lawson confirmed for another Formula One drive at Qatar Grand Prix

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson picks up his first F1 point in Singapore as Max Verstappen's winning run ends.

Liam Lawson gets another chance to prove he belongs at Formula One level after being confirmed for the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend.

The 21-year-old Kiwi will stand in for AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo for the fifth straight race as the Australian continues to recover from a hand injury.

Lawson made his F1 debut at the Dutch Grand Prix in August, finishing 13th, before backing up with an 11th place at Monza.

The New Zealander then secured his first championship point in Singapore courtesy of a ninth-place finish – AlphaTauri’s best result of the season.

However, it wasn’t enough to earn Lawson a seat at AlphaTauri, who confirmed last month that they will retain Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda and Ricciardo as their premier drivers next season, with Lawson acting as a reserve for them and Red Bull.

But the Hastings-born driver, who competes in Japan’s Super Formula series, was able to put that disappointment behind him at the Japanese Grand Prix, where he came home just outside the points in 11th.

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images New Zealand driver Liam Lawson is expecting an exciting but tough weekend of racing in Qatar.

He has been touted as a future star by Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who insists “it’s only a matter of time” before he lands a fulltime drive.

Qatar is a sprint weekend, with a 100km race on Saturday ahead of the main race on Sunday night with points available in both. Lawson admitted it would be “extra tough” having never driven at the Lusail circuit before.

“We still have more to learn about our new package, and I'm not so sure that Qatar is the type of circuit that will suit our car,” Lawson said.

“Learning takes time, and we've got more opportunities in Qatar to try and get the most out of it. However, it's also a sprint weekend, so at the same time, that makes it quite tricky, especially in my situation.

“I've never driven here, so going into the sprint weekend will be extra tough.”

Lawson got the chance to drive the track on the simulator last week and said he was excited about competing in his fifth straight F1 race.

“With only one free practice session, we drivers will have to know where to improve because it'll get faster at night when it's much cooler, and we need to know exactly how to extract everything out of the car,” Lawson said.

“I'm expecting it to be tougher than the races we've just done.”

Lawson hoped another impressive showing in Qatar would move him a step closer to his dream of securing a fulltime Formula One drive.

“Right now, I've still got this opportunity to keep trying to show something, and I'll try to make the most of it.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen needs just three points at the weekend to wrap up his third successive championship.

A sixth place finish in the 100km sprint would be enough for the dominant Dutchman to win the title with six grands prix to spare.

Verstappen has won 13 of 16 races this season, including 10 in a row. He is 177 points ahead of team-mate and sole tile challenger Sergio Perez, with 180 points still available.