Bathurst 1000: All you need to know about the great race at Mt Panorama

Shane van Gisbergen, right, and Garth Tander celebrate after winning the Bathurst 1000 last year.

What: Bathurst 1000. When: Sunday from 1.15pm (NZ time). Where: Mount Panorama circuit, Bathurst, New South Wales. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 5, live blog on Stuff from 1pm.

The 60th anniversary of Australia’s ‘Great Race’ will be held at Bathurst’s Mount Panorama circuit on Sunday.

Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen, who sits second in the Supercars drivers’ championship, will be gunning for his third victory at the famous track.

Here’s everything you need to know about the big race.

STUFF Bathurst 1000: Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen will be targeting a third win in the great race on Sunday.

What time is racing?

Warm-up: 9:25am-9:45am (NZ time)

Bathurst 1000: 1:15pm (NZT): Race 24 (161 laps/1000kms)

Weather forecast

After wet weather caused chaos at last year’s Bathurst 1000, there’s much better news for Sunday.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting fine weather with light winds and a high of 20 degrees.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Ryan Walkinshaw and Chaz Mostert celebrate on the podium with a shoey after winning the Bathurst 1000 in 2021.

Recent champions:

2022: Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander (Holden ZM Commodore)

2021: Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth (Holden ZM Commodore)

2020: Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander ((Holden ZM Commodore)

2019: Scott McLaughlin/Alexandre Prémat (Ford Mustang GT)

2018: Craig Lowndes/Steven Richards (Holden ZB Commodore)

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane van Gisbergen competes in a practice session ahead of the Bathurst 1000 on Thursday.

TAB title odds:

$4: Shane van Gisbergen/Richie Stanaway (Chevrolet Camaro)

$5: Brodie Kostecki/David Russell (Chevrolet Camaro)

$5.50: Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth (Ford Mustang GT)

$5.50: Will Brown/Jack Perkins (Chevrolet Camaro)

$6.50: Cameron Waters/James Moffat (Ford Mustang GT)

$7: Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup (Chevrolet Camaro)

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Brodie Kostecki flies around Mount Panorama on Thursday during a Bathurst 1000 practice session.

Bathurst 1000 stats

Most Bathurst 1000 Wins:

9: Peter Brock

7: Jim Richards, Craig Lowndes

6: Larry Perkins, Mark Skaife

Most Bathurst 1000 Poles:

6: Peter Brock

5: Mark Skaife

4: Allan Moffat

Bathurst Lap Record/s Qualifying lap record: Chaz Mostert – Walkinshaw Andretti United (2021) – 2.03.3732

Race lap record: Chaz Mostert – Tickford Racing (2019) – 2.04.7602

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Australian Brodie Kostecki leads the Supercars standings after nine rounds.

Supercars standings

Drivers’ championship:

1. Brodie Kostecki (Chevrolet Camaro) 2171 points

2. Shane van Gisbergen (Chevrolet Camaro) – 155

3. Broc Feeney (Chevrolet Camaro) – 204

4. Will Brown (Chevrolet Camaro) – 294

5. Andre Heimgartner (Chevrolet Camaro) – 491

Teams’ standings:

1. Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus 4048 points

2. Red Bull Ampol Racing – 95

3. Brad Jones Racing – 1084

4. Dick Johnson Racing – 1395

5. Tickford Racing – 1407

Bathurst fast facts

- This year marks the 60th anniversary of the first 500-mile race at Bathurst, now known as the Bathurst 1000.

- This is the 63rd running of the Bathurst 1000. The first Bathurst endurance race, then called the Armstrong 500 (miles) took place in 1963.

- Sixty-three drivers have won the Bathurst 1000 – 11 of those drivers are entered in this year’s event.

- The oldest driver in the field, Craig Lowndes, 49, is 31 years and five days older than the youngest – Kai Allen, 18. Lowndes had competed in 12 Bathurst 1000s before Allen was even born.