Bathurst 1000: All you need to know about the great race at Mt Panorama
What: Bathurst 1000. When: Sunday from 1.15pm (NZ time). Where: Mount Panorama circuit, Bathurst, New South Wales. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 5, live blog on Stuff from 1pm.
The 60th anniversary of Australia’s ‘Great Race’ will be held at Bathurst’s Mount Panorama circuit on Sunday.
Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen, who sits second in the Supercars drivers’ championship, will be gunning for his third victory at the famous track.
Here’s everything you need to know about the big race.
What time is racing?
Warm-up: 9:25am-9:45am (NZ time)
Bathurst 1000: 1:15pm (NZT): Race 24 (161 laps/1000kms)
Weather forecast
After wet weather caused chaos at last year’s Bathurst 1000, there’s much better news for Sunday.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting fine weather with light winds and a high of 20 degrees.
Recent champions:
2022: Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander (Holden ZM Commodore)
2021: Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth (Holden ZM Commodore)
2020: Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander ((Holden ZM Commodore)
2019: Scott McLaughlin/Alexandre Prémat (Ford Mustang GT)
2018: Craig Lowndes/Steven Richards (Holden ZB Commodore)
TAB title odds:
$4: Shane van Gisbergen/Richie Stanaway (Chevrolet Camaro)
$5: Brodie Kostecki/David Russell (Chevrolet Camaro)
$5.50: Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth (Ford Mustang GT)
$5.50: Will Brown/Jack Perkins (Chevrolet Camaro)
$6.50: Cameron Waters/James Moffat (Ford Mustang GT)
$7: Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup (Chevrolet Camaro)
Bathurst 1000 stats
Most Bathurst 1000 Wins:
9: Peter Brock
7: Jim Richards, Craig Lowndes
6: Larry Perkins, Mark Skaife
Most Bathurst 1000 Poles:
6: Peter Brock
5: Mark Skaife
4: Allan Moffat
Bathurst Lap Record/s Qualifying lap record: Chaz Mostert – Walkinshaw Andretti United (2021) – 2.03.3732
Race lap record: Chaz Mostert – Tickford Racing (2019) – 2.04.7602
Supercars standings
Drivers’ championship:
1. Brodie Kostecki (Chevrolet Camaro) 2171 points
2. Shane van Gisbergen (Chevrolet Camaro) – 155
3. Broc Feeney (Chevrolet Camaro) – 204
4. Will Brown (Chevrolet Camaro) – 294
5. Andre Heimgartner (Chevrolet Camaro) – 491
Teams’ standings:
1. Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus 4048 points
2. Red Bull Ampol Racing – 95
3. Brad Jones Racing – 1084
4. Dick Johnson Racing – 1395
5. Tickford Racing – 1407
Bathurst fast facts
- This year marks the 60th anniversary of the first 500-mile race at Bathurst, now known as the Bathurst 1000.
- This is the 63rd running of the Bathurst 1000. The first Bathurst endurance race, then called the Armstrong 500 (miles) took place in 1963.
- Sixty-three drivers have won the Bathurst 1000 – 11 of those drivers are entered in this year’s event.
- The oldest driver in the field, Craig Lowndes, 49, is 31 years and five days older than the youngest – Kai Allen, 18. Lowndes had competed in 12 Bathurst 1000s before Allen was even born.