AlphaTauri expect Daniel Ricciardo to come back in for Liam Lawson after Qatar GP

Liam Lawson will start his likely final Formula One race of the year from near the back of the grid after qualifying 18th fastest for the Qatar Grand Prix.

The AlphaTauri driver’s best lap time of 1 min 26.635 sec was only faster than two others; Haas’s Kevin Magnussen and Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu, during Saturday’s qualifying.

Drivers had to contend with strong winds up to 45 kph and Lawson admitted he was battling with the trying conditions on a dusty track.

Lawson will look to make amends during Sunday's sprint race, which will have its own separate qualifying session earlier the same day.

“The final laps felt good, but I was struggling with the handling of the car,” Lawson said.

“There are some corners we need to look into to find more time because I didn’t have the confidence to really push and put it on the limit, but with the different format this weekend, there are definitely opportunities.”

Red Bull chief executive Peter Bayer confirmed before qualifying began that Daniel Ricciardo was due back for the next race in the United States, bringing an end to Lawson’s whirlwind time in F1.

Lawson will continue as a reserve driver next year after missing out on a fulltime seat, despite his strong performances for AlphaTauri since Ricciardo suffered a hand injury.

“That's definitely the plan,” Bayer told reporters in Qatar, when asked whether Ricciardo was expected to return next week.

“He was in the simulator on Monday and he said that he could go almost until the end, but it was not 100 percent and he didn't want to rush things.”

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images Liam Lawson is expected to make way for the returning Daniel Ricciardo after this weekend's race in Qatar.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified on pole on Saturday – a day before he can secure his third consecutive title in the sprint race.

Verstappen set a commanding time early in the third and last session of qualifying and bailed out of his final run.

It didn't matter as George Russell could only manage a time .441 seconds slower than Verstappen as he qualified second.

His Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton was third, .527 off the pace.Verstappen can secure the title with at least a sixth-place finish in the sprint.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez qualified only 13th for Monday’s race after his best time in the second part of qualifying was deleted because he went off track.

Had it counted, he would have scraped into the third session in 10th.

Even if Verstappen fails to clinch the title in Sunday's sprint, Perez would have to storm through the field on Monday and score far more points than Verstappen to keep the title race alive.

There was also disappointment for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who was 12th, seven places behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Lance Stroll was another driver who qualified far behind his teammate, placing 17th for Aston Martin while Fernando Alonso was fourth.

