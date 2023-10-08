Liam Lawson crashes out of Qatar Grand Prix sprint as Max Verstappen seals F1 title

Liam Lawson was an early casualty in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race as Max Verstappen clinched the championship title.

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson crashed out of the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race on Sunday (NZ time) as Max Verstappen sealed a third successive Formula One title.

Lawson, who qualified 18th for Monday’s (NZT) feature race, which will be his final drive for AlphaTauri before Daniel Ricciardo returns from injury, came unstuck on the opening lap, after hitting the gravel on turn two.

Sergio Perez was another casualty in the 100km race, crashing out after being struck by Esteban Ocon, and being the only driver in the standings who could catch Verstappen, that secured his Red Bull team-mate the title.

Verstappen started third but was slow off the line and was in fifth after the first lap before fighting his way through the field to finish second, behind McLaren rookie Rookie Oscar Piastri.

But the title race was all but over long before in what had been a season of near-total domination for Verstappen.

His run of 10 straight wins, an all-time F1 record, from May to September left him far ahead in the standings.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Max Verstappen celebrates with his Red Bull team after clinching another world championship title.

Verstappen parked up in the pit lane and stood atop his car with three fingers raised on his right hand before going to celebrate with his team.

“A fantastic feeling. It’s been an incredible year,” Verstappen said. "A lot of great races and, of course, super proud of the job of the team. It’s just been so enjoyable to be part of that group of people. And, yeah, to be a three-time world champion is just incredible."

F1 organised a light show in the pit lane to mark Verstappen’s title, but since it was a sprint race and not a full Grand Prix, there was no podium ceremony. Instead, Verstappen, Piastri and Lando Norris were awarded plaques for placing in the top three.

It stood in contrast to the dramatic and controversial battle which saw Verstappen win his first title in Abu Dhabi in 2021. It also had clarity which was missing when Verstappen took the title at the Japanese Grand Prix last year amid confusion over how many points he should get after a red flag.

Clive Rose/Getty Images Max Verstappen stands atop his car after claiming a third successive Formula One crown.

Both the venue in Qatar and the format are modern additions to F1. The Losail circuit and the sprint events – which Verstappen has opposed in the past – were both added to the calendar in Verstappen’s first title year in 2021.

Perez seemed capable of challenging Verstappen when he won two of the first four races of this season, but hasn’t won since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April. Perez has been let down by frequent mistakes in qualifying. Eight times in 17 championship rounds, he has failed to reach the final qualifying session which decides the top 10 places, leaving him at a major disadvantage on race day.

Piastri followed up his first Grand Prix podium in Japan two weeks ago with his first victory in an F1 race, even if the sprint doesn't count as an official Grand Prix win.

“It's a bit of a weird feeling because it's not a race win. It does feel a little bit strange,” he said.

