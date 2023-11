Red Bull's Max Verstappen takes pole at Brazilian Grand Prix before heavy rain hits

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen again set the pace at Interlagos as he chases his 17th win of the season.

Formula One champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position, with his team-mate Sérgio Perez lagging in 9th position at Interlagos after Friday's (Saturday NZT) qualifying.

Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 10.727 seconds in qualifying, which was cut short due to rain.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start in second position, with a lap 0.294sec behind Verstappen's.

Two Aston Martins will be in the second row with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, respectively.

Perez, who is still fighting for the runner-up position in the drivers' championship with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, will see his rival start from 5th place on Sunday (Monday NZT).

Qualifying at Interlagos started with a 15-minute delay due to debris on some of its main turns. No accidents took place in the lone practice session earlier. Verstappen set his time early in the third and decisive part session of qualifying and then rain started to pour.

Earlier, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz paced the field at Interlagos with a lap at 1min 11.732sec at the only practice session of the weekend. Leclerc was 0.108sec behind.

The three-time F1 champion Verstappen spent a long portion of the practice session working with Red Bull on adjustments to his car and was only 16th fastest. The effort paid off with his car looking steadier than his rivals' during qualifying.

Perez was 18th in practice, in another sub-par showing for the embattled driver.

Verstappen has won a record 16 of 19 races so far this season, including four in a row. That includes the first two stops in a months-long tour of the Americas. Verstappen won the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, two weeks ago, then last weekend at Mexico City.

Andre Penner/AP Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen said the stormy weather in São Paulo was "insane".

F1 wraps up three consecutive weeks of racing this Sunday (Monday NZT) in São Paulo and has a one-week break before the eagerly awaited Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen closed his third consecutive title early last month and Red Bull has already won the manufacturer championship.

It's made the status of Perez, who has woefully underperformed this season in clearly dominant Red Bull equipment, the hottest topic in the sport. He's under contract at Red Bull, but the team also has Daniel Ricciardo under contract and Perez left Mexico City with reports swirling he'd be replaced next year by Fernando Alonso.

Alonso was displeased with the chatter when he got to Brazil and said it was disruptive to his Aston Martin team.

“Paddock rumours are normal, but people out there just try to make fun of it and gain some followers and these kinds of things,” Alonso said. “But I am not into that game. I am not enjoying the rumours.”

Perez is clinging to second in the F1 standings and trying to hold off Lewis Hamilton, who cut the deficit from 39 points to 20 with three races remaining when Perez crashed out of his home race last weekend in Mexico.

Alonso said during Friday’s (Saturday NZT) practice the track was dirty and “not in Formula One standards.” The veteran driver had the 11th quickest lap of practice. Stewards worked to clean some of the turns as soon as practice was over.

On Saturday (Sunday NZT), there will be a sprint race with more points up for grabs.

Formula One also announced on Friday that it has extended Interlagos' contract until 2030.