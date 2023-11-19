Max Verstappen's Vegas barbs a problem for F1 bosses – but he must not be silenced

Anyone thinking Max Verstappen might be forced to toe the line after embarrassing Formula One bosses with his disparaging remarks about their new £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix at Wednesday’s opening ceremony can think again.

Two days after dismissing the race as “99 per cent show, 1 per cent sport”, and saying he felt “like a clown” on stage, Red Bull’s triple world champion was at it again. If anything, Verstappen was even more outspoken this time.

Not content with describing Las Vegas as “National League” compared with Monaco’s “Champions League” after qualifying third behind the two Ferraris, he proceeded to dismiss “most of the fans” who come to these ‘showbiz’ races as party-goers more interested in drinking and seeing a big-name DJ than watching the actual racing. As Verstappen pointed out: “I can do that all over the world. I can go to Ibiza and get completely s---faced and have a good time.”

Formula One’s top execs must have watched his latest musings through their fingers from behind one of the plush sofas in Las Vegas Paddock Club. After all the fuss over ‘manhole-gate’ and the literal car-crash that was Thursday practice, they needed more Verstappen criticism like a hole in the head.

The world champion is certainly a problem for them on occasions such as this. Where a lesser driver’s views might be dismissed as irrelevant, Verstappen’s words carry weight. But whereas Lewis Hamilton, say, might be expected to offer up something enthusiastic about Vegas and the new audience Formula One hopes to attract here, Verstappen is completely uninterested in playing the PR game. And unafraid to speak his mind.

Just like his oft-repeated comments about the sport in general, and how he might retire before he is 30 as he “does not really enjoy” the direction in which Formula One is headed, he can come across as ungrateful. Biting the hand that feeds him.

But is it really such a bad thing? Do we not want drivers to speak their minds, even if it is not the party line? Hamilton is praised for calling out human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain, even if it embarrasses F1’s partners.

Verstappen is consistent, at least. He has always said he would rather just race and not have anything to do with the show or the media. And when you read his full remarks closely, he actually made his point rather well. “I could go on for a long time,” Verstappen said when a question to the top three drivers in qualifying about F1-as-sport-versus-entertainment came to him. “I feel like the show is important, but I like emotion. When I was a little kid it was all about the emotion of the sport that I fell in love with and not the show.”

“As a real racer, the show shouldn’t matter. An F1 car does not come alive on a street circuit. It is not that exciting. It is about proper race tracks.

“When you go to Monza and Spa, these kinds of places have a lot of emotion and passion. And for me, seeing the fans there is incredible. And when I jump in the car there I am fired up and I love driving at these kind of places.

Darron Cummings/AP Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, climbs into his car during the final practice session in Las Vegas.

He added: “I understand fans need things to do around the track, but it is more important that they understand what we do as a sport. Most of them just come to have a party, drink, see a DJ play or a performance act.

“I can do that all over the world. People come here, but they become a fan of what? They want to see maybe their favourite artist and have a few drinks with their mates and then go out and have a crazy night out, but they don’t understand what we are doing, and what we are putting on the line to perform.

“If more time was invested into the actual sport and what we are trying to achieve… as a little kid we grew up wanting to become a world champion, if the sport put more focus on to these kinds of things and explained what the team is doing throughout the season and what they are working for, these things are way more important than having these random shows all over the place.

Andre Penner/AP Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands walks through the pit-lane during practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

“For me I am not passionate about that. I like passion and emotion. I love Vegas, but not to drive an F1 car. I love to go out, have a few drinks, throw everything on red and be crazy and have nice food. But the emotion and passion is not there compared to the old-school tracks.”

Can you really fault any of that? Verstappen could be more diplomatic. He could choose to plead the Fifth on occasions such as this, when the stakes are so high. But as he said on Wednesday, he will not “fake it”. In a way, it is reassuring that he won’t – and the sport cannot make him.