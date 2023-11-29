Mark Reason: The 2023 Formula One season will be starting soon

Mark Reason is a senior sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: Formula One had a problem. The ultimate power game was reduced by television to an anonymous, old fashioned video game. You couldn’t see the drivers. You didn’t know what was going on half of the time. And you pretty much knew who was going to win. For petrolheads it was still a show, but for your average sports fan it was a complete turn-off.

Then along came Netflix and the whole picture changed. Formula One was now visibly dripping with power. The power of the engine finally became secondary to the power of the people. You had owners who wanted to rip each other’s throats out. You had young drivers who could fall from the stars to the gutter on the spin of a steering wheel.

And then you had Lewis Hamilton. Show after show he would walk into the paddock, the ubermensch, dressed in a garish get-up that would look ridiculous on anyone else. But on Lewis it always looked super cool. And that was the point. Hamilton didn’t just dress like the Mage. He was the Mage.

Kamran Jebreili/AP The real action will start towards the end of February 2024.

I can’t wait for the 2023 season of Formula One to start. Some people think it has just finished with Max Verstappen and Red Bull obliterating the opposition. But that was just a canape. The real action will start towards the end of February 2024. That is when Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive’ documentary of the 2023 season is likely to hit our screens. And it will be one hundred times more entertaining than the real thing.

Perhaps that is a snapshot of modern society. Real life can look a bit grey to young eyes that have been brought up on a myriad of brilliant imagery. They have got better things to do than watch a faceless car go round and round for two hours. Boring.

So Netflix changed the picture. Ostensibly ‘Drive to Survive’ is a 10-show documentary of a Formula One season. Try telling that to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. “It’s not a documentary. It’s more close to Top Gun than a documentary,” he said.

Some of the drivers don’t like it. Verstappen complained that the show was bad eyeing some of the drivers. He found the portrayal of Lando Norris unfair and refused to participate for a while.

Norris was more laid back about it all, but did wonder what was going on when Netflix spliced the sound of Norris saying “he forced me off the track” to an entirely different piece of footage.

Verstappen said: “I’m quite a down-to-earth guy, and I just want it to be facts, don’t hype it up.”

Don’t hype it up? These kids are good at driving cars very, very fast, but don’t let them near a boardroom. Their view of the commercial realities of Formula One is not going to cut it with the big bosses. The money men know that if Formula One is going to prosper, then the show had to improve. And has it ever.

Lawrence Stroll, the chairman of Aston Martin, said: “Winning means winning. And like any business, it’s all about people.”

And that had been Formula One’s huge problem for years. The people weren’t visible. The drivers were covered in firesuits and helmets and cars with halos and all manner of other safety cocoons. And the owners and team principals rarely came out of the shadows.

Netflix changed all of that. Now the power brokers were at the front of the room. Guenther Steiner, the manager of Haas, soon to be nicknamed Herr F*** due to his fondness for that Anglo Saxon word, became so popular that CBS are now formulating a sitcom based on his personality. Netflix would probably respond by saying that they had already created one.

When Russia invades Ukraine, it gives Haas a problem because they have a Russian driver. This moral dilemma is delicately put to Steiner who says: “He’s collateral damage. No more Russians. I’m done with Russians until I go from this planet.”

The remarkable thing about that outburst is that it didn’t contain a swear word. During one Steiner broadcast, the interviewer has to apologise for bad language. Steiner is outraged. He runs to the ref. What did I say, what did I say? The interviewer quotes the line back at him, f bomb and all. Steiner giggles. He can’t help himself.

Nor can the Wolff. The relationship between the boss of Mercedes and Christian Horner, the boss of Red Bull is at the heart of the series. “There is no relationship,” says Horner. “The gloves are off,” says Wolff.

Both men know exactly what they are doing. They are creating Alex Ferguson versus Arsene Wenger, part 2. Wolff even sounds like Wenger and speaks in the same tone of monotonous philosophy until he loses his temper. And does Horner know how to wind him up.

Wolff says patronisingly that Horner is like a Jack Russell terrier snapping at his heels. He accuses him of throwing his toys out of the pram and whining to the press. Horner says of Wolff: “He inherited…he’s not had to build anything…he’s much more motivated by the financials than perhaps the competition.”

There is some truth to that. Wolff is a very, very rich man. In terms of wealth he is way out in front of all the other team managers. But when Mercedes fall from their world domination, Wolff struggles to cope. “Nein,” sums up his reaction. There is only denial.

This doesn’t help the Netflix show particularly. When Mercedes were winning the dynamic between Horner and Wolff was captivating. It was the Austrian billionaire pursuing world domination against the plucky Brit trying to blow up the lair of evil. More Bond than Top Gun.

But now Red Bull are winning, and winning far too easily, the dynamic has changed. Horner has gone from pug to smug. And Wolff now just wanders forlornly about in a suit of sheep’s clothing that he just can’t get off his back. It’s just not as much fun.

This is a dramatic challenge for Formula One because they are desperate to grow the American market. The penultimate race of the season was the Las Vegas Grand Prix, one of three races now held in America. The CEO of F1 Stefano Domenicali says: “If you want to be in touch with the US market, you have to speak that language - we need to adjust.”

So it doesn’t help that world champion Verstappen says, when asked about the Vegas ceremony, “For me you can all skip these things. It's not about the singer, it's just standing up there, you look like a clown." When asked to what degree the Las Vegas weekend was a show, Verstappen said, "99% show, and 1% sporting event."

Yes, and that’s why it’s called showbiz, baby. Sorry Max, but professional sport is about performance, about entertainment, about being a clown if that’s what it takes. Horner gets it. Wolff gets it. Hamilton, in his clownish garbs of many colours, gets it.

You have to laugh when one of the drivers says that Netflix is not paying enough for access. Does he not understand how much value they have put into Formula One? Netflix, with its quite brilliant editing, has turned F1 from a niche sport into a main event. That’s why ESPN is now paying $75-90 million for the US rights compared to the $5 million previously.

Call it ‘Top Gun’ or call it ‘You Only Live Twice’, Netflix has finally dragged F1 into the entertainment business.