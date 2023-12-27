Rees family team finishes one-two in Suzuki Series after Cemetery Circuit

Bay of Plenty’s Mitch Rees dominated the premier Formula One/Superbike class and celebrated his first major wins of the season at the Cemetery Circuit in Whanganui on Boxing Day.

Whakatane’s Mitch Rees can tick off the first three jobs on his to-do list, after the New Zealand No 1 collected his first major silverware of the motorcycle racing season at the Cemetery Circuit.

The Motul Team Rees Honda outfit – comprising reigning New Zealand superbike champion Rees and his multiple former national champion father Tony – have been almost unstoppable this season.

The dynamic duo finished the opening round of this year’s combined Suzuki International Series-New Zealand Superbike Championships first and second overall at the opening round in Taupō at the start of December.

Then they backed that up with another solid showing at round two at Manfeild in Feilding a week later.

All that remained was for the two men to maintain that momentum for at least one of them to earn their first major series win of the 2023-24 season at the third and final round of the Suzuki International Series on Whanganui’s famous Cemetery Circuit on Boxing Day.

And that’s what happened.

Mitch Rees had started the hectic day at Whanganui second (by just one point) to his experienced father in the series standings, but when he qualified fastest around the tight and twisting concrete curb-lined street circuit on, he quickly showed he meant business.

The 31-year-old then raced away with back-to-back victories in the premier Formula One/Superbike class and that was trophy No 1 in the bag, as outright winner of the Suzuki International Series, and also trophy No 2 because this race was also for New Zealand TT title honours.

He then lined up as favourite to win the best-of-the-best all-classes Robert Holden Memorial feature race and stamped his authority there, enjoying a start-to-finish win and crossing the line 1.6 seconds ahead of his 56-year-old father.

“My brother Damo won the Robert Holden race here in 2020 and I wanted to run with his number (92) on my bike today, instead of my No 1,” Tony Rees said, referencing his late sibling Damon, wh owas struck down in the UK by a medical tragedy.

“I wanted Damo to be with me on this ride and I felt emotional about that. I’ve now applied for 92 to be my official number now too, in Damo’s memory. The number lives on.

“That’s actually the year I was born too, so it kind of lines up nicely. In the meantime, I want to hang onto the No 1 for as long as I can though.”

The New Zealand Superbike Championships series is again being run in conjunction with the Suzuki International Series.

With the Suzuki International Series now over, it’s time for the riders to refocus on the nationals, which will resume in the South Island next weekend.

Suzuki International Series class winners: Whakatane’s Mitch Rees (F1/Superbike class & Robert Holden Memorial feature race winner & TT title winner); Invercargill’s Cormac Buchanan (F2/Supersport 600 class); Wainuiomata’s Shane Richardson (F2/Supersport 600 class TT title winner); Taupō’s Karl Hooper (F3/Pro Twins); Morrinsville’s Nick Kampenhout (F3/Pro Twins TT title winner); Feilding’s John Oliver (Formula Sport, Senior); Whanganui’s Jeff Croot (Formula Sport, Junior); Hamilton’s Jesse Stroud (Supersport 300); Hamilton’s Joseph Stroud (GIXXER 150); Upper Hutt’s Keiran Mair (Supersport 150); Taupō’s Karl Hooper (Post Classics, Pre-89, Senior); Lower Hutt’s Dean Bentley (Post Classics, Pre-89, Junior); Invercargill’s Jon Rawcliffe (Post Classics, Pre-95, Senior); Christchurch’s Jordan Leslie (Post Classics, Pre-95, Junior); Whanganui’s Richie Dibben (Supermoto & TT title winner); Panmure’s Adam Unsworth and Whanganui’s Bryce Rose (F1 Sidecars); Whanganui’s Peter and Lucy Dowman (F2 Sidecars); Carterton’s Mark Smith and Isaac Taylor (Classic Sidecars, races run at Whanganui only).