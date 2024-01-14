Nick Cassidy bags podium finish in season-opening Formula E race in Mexico

New Zealand driver Nick Cassidy has wasted little time impressing his new Jaguar TCS team, after bagging a podium finish, as well as the fastest lap time bonus, in the season-opening Formula E race in Mexico on Sunday (NZ time).

Formerly with Envision Racing, Cassidy, who was second in last year’s series, claimed third place in Mexico City, in what was the 29-year-old’s first outing for his new, fellow British, outfit, where he now has fellow 29-year-old Kiwi Mitch Evans as a team-mate.

Evans, third in last year’s series and second the year before, came in fifth, in a race won from pole by Porsche's German driver Pascal Wehrlein (fourth in last year’s series), who headed off Swiss Sebastian Buemi (Envision).

British defending series champion Jake Dennis (Andretti) was ninth after an uncharacteristic error in qualifying had him start from 14th.

Cassidy was the third-fastest qualifier, though began from fourth on the grid as, like Evans (initially fourth) and Stoffel Vandoorne (initially seventh), he copped a one-place penalty for an incident in practice where the drivers were ruled to have not properly followed red-flag procedure.

After Wehrlein had shot out to a handy lead, and only briefly relinquished it, at lap 17 and the halfway stage, all of the top 10 drivers had used their attack mode quota, meaning it would be a straight fight to the finish.

Cassidy quietly assembled a run on Maximilian Guenther and passed the German (who finished fourth), while Jean-Eric Vergne made up good ground and began reeling in Evans, who seemed more in defence mode than attack, though who was able to hold off the Frenchman (sixth).

The series moves to Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, in a fortnight’s time, with a double-header of night races.