Coronavirus: Massive revenue loss could cripple Netball New Zealand

Netball New Zealand boss Jennie Wyllie will need to draw on her strong financial background to guide the sport through the tough times ahead.

Netball New Zealand's finances could be stung by more than $12 million in lost income this year, as the Covid-19 crisis bites.

No sports organisation and few businesses have proved immune to the global health pandemic, which has caused more than 50,000 deaths around the world.

NNZ had forecast 2020 to be profitable as they looked to capitalise on the Silver Ferns' 2019 Netball World Cup triumph - their first title in 16 years. They had lofty plans to grow the sport from the grassroots to elite ranks, ambitions that have been destroyed in a matter of weeks.

Instead, NNZ's finances, like all Kiwi national sports organisations (NSOs), are set to be ravaged. NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie revealed to Stuff in a worst-case scenario with no community netball, ANZ Premiership, or Silver Ferns home tests in 2020, they stood to lose 63 per cent of revenue.

ALLAN MCKENZIE/PHOTOSPORT Silver Ferns Maria Folau (now retired), Laura Langman, Phoenix Karaka, and Katrina Rore bask in their 2019 Netball World Cup title win.

Wyllie said the exact figure was "commercially sensitive", but NNZ's operating revenue in 2019 was $19,115,000 and $18,809,000 in 2018.

Based on those numbers, NNZ could potentially face lost revenue north of $12 million - should all netball be canned for 2020.

"I would say we're looking at that 63 per cent decline in revenue," Wyllie said.

"It takes us back to a position where the revenue position of our business looks like less than when I started here 10 years ago. We've worked incredibly hard to build that over the last 10 years."

DAVE ROWLAND/GETTY IMAGES Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie and Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua have turned netball around in recent years, but face an entirely new challenge in Covid-19.

All NNZ staff had agreed to salary reductions as NSOs do all they can to safeguard their sport and prevent job losses. It is inevitable New Zealand's leading netballers will have to take pay cuts - which could be substantial if no netball is played.

On Friday, Sport and Recreation minister Grant Robertson announced all funding from the current financial year would be rolled over into next year to ensure NSOs can remain operational. The government was also working on putting together a recovery package for sport, which will offer more medium-term solutions.

NNZ would need to utilise some of their $3.4million cash reserves, Wyllie said.

"That's not the ideal to be dipping into reserves, but reserves are there for unforeseen events.

CHRIS SYMES/PHOTOSPORT Pulse goal attack Ameliaranne Ekenasio gets a pass away under pressure from Tactix defender Jane Watson. Only the opening round of the ANZ Premiership was possible due to Covid-19.

"Ultimately we're a membership organisation. Our job is to protect our members and we will continue to do that for as long as we physically can."

Wyllie comes from a strong financial background and will need to draw on all her expertise to ensure NNZ comes out of Covid-19 as best they can.

She was NNZ's head of finance for seven years before becoming CEO in 2016. Wyllie also held corporate roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Telecom, and Orange mobile in the UK.

"I've got comfort that I understand our business and our team understands our business implicitly and we will give ourselves the best opportunity to come out of this.

NAOMI BAKER/GETTY IMAGES The Silver Ferns took out January's Nations Cup tournament in England. They might not play later this year if the Covid-19 pandemic drags on.

"We might look different, we might not. We will find a way to ensure netball comes again, because it will."

Unlike some New Zealand sports, who benefit from wealthy international governing bodies, NNZ don't receive any funding from the International Netball Federation (INF). NNZ pay the INF a membership fee based on their participation numbers.

They didn't get a cent from the INF last year as prizemoney when the Ferns won the World Cup either. The Ferns players each ended up getting a $25,000 bonus after their major sponsors chipped in to set up a fund.

NNZ's biggest revenue streams come from commercial and broadcast - both of which will be heavily reduced.

In 2019, NNZ received $10,384,000 from sponsorship with other notable contributions from Sport New Zealand and High Performance Sport NZ ($2,571,000 combined) and grants ($2,540,000).

NNZ have enjoyed long commercial relationships with key partners, ANZ, Sky, MYOB, Puma, and Suzuki, as well as having a raft of other sponsors. Those companies will face their own challenges through the Covid-19 crisis. Staying afloat will be their No.1 priority with commercial deals with NNZ likely down the list.

Businesses will have to closely scrutinise where funds are going. Working with sports organisations might be a luxury in this brave new world.

NNZ had incredibly loyal partners, who had stuck with them through the highs and lows. Wyllie believed they could stand together through the rough times ahead.

"I'm really confident with the strength of our relationship with all of our partners. They're an amazing group of people. They choose to be with us because they understand the value of women's sport and that's why they're there.

"They know we're doing everything at the moment and I think they've got a lot of confidence in us and the experience we all bring to the table, particularly in a time where this requires financial knowledge."

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Christchurch's Hagley Park courts are a hive of activity with community netball on Saturdays.

Community netball is critical for NNZ with nearly 138,000 registered members playing the sport across 83 netball centres and five zones (Northern, Waikato-BOP, Central, Mainland, and South).

NNZ and their centres will feel the pain financially if no netball is possible this winter. Community netball has been postponed indefinitely.

"What we do know is we've got the support of all of our centres and our membership as we move into this next phase of going, 'How do we best recover from this and stand the game up again'."

With pubs and clubs shut during the lockdown and gaming machines turned off, community sport and netball will be affected.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Young Blenheim netballers compete in a Saturday morning game in 2017.

The sports sector is unlikely to receive a material amount of the approximate $150 million annually, which is pumped in from class four gaming.

"I believe the model for community sport in this country is going to look different to what we've known in the past," Wyllie said.

"The level of funding that goes into the community game, again at that macro level from class four gaming is massive.

"We need the government to appreciate this and it needs to be taken into consideration in this recovery phase when we start thinking about that. It's a non-negotiable. That's our community game."