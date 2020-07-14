Southern Steel shooter Jennifer O'Connell to have scan after knee injury

Southern Steel shooter Jennifer O’Connell will have a scan this week to assess a knee injury suffered on Friday night.

The 23-year-old landed painfully on her left leg in the fourth quarter of the Round 5 ANZ Premiership match against Central Pulse and was assisted from the court.

Head coach Reinga Bloxham said it was another cruel blow having lost fellow shooter Georgia Heffernan to a season ending knee injury in Round 3.

“Everyone is feeling really gutted for her because she was improving with every game. The team as a whole was performing a lot stronger with her there, so she is going to be a big loss for us to fill,” Bloxham said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Concerned teammates support Steel shooter Jennifer O'Connell as she lies on the court.

READ MORE:

* Steel netballer Georgia Heffernan out for season after bad knee injury

* Perfect shooting display gives Central Pulse win over Southern Steel

* ANZ Premiership: Southern Steel snap three-game losing streak with win



Phil Walter/Getty Images Jennifer O'Connell of the Steel takes a pass under pressure from Kelly Jury of the Pulse.

“We really felt that we were right in the contest with the Pulse and felt that our playing performance had really improved each week, so it’s a huge task to have to rebuild that shooting combination and end again.”

O’Connell, a 1.93m shooter from Dunedin, made her premiership debut in 2017.

The Steel are bottom of the premiership with one win from seven matches, and two bonus points.

They trail the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic by three points.