Special time for Northern Stars veteran Grace Kara ahead of crunch Auckland derby

There has never been a more meaningful Auckland derby in the ANZ Premiership than the one this Friday night.

The Northern Mystics’ loss to the Mainland Tactix last weekend, and the Tactix’ subsequent draw with the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic have opened the door for the Mystics’ crosstown rivals, the Northern Stars.

If they win the head-to-head clash between the two Auckland teams on Friday at Auckland Netball Centre, the Stars will move up to second on the ANZ Premiership ladder, for 24 hours at least.

But if the Mystics win, it will make up for last weekend’s defeat, and leave the Stars and the Tactix with plenty of work to do to crack the top two.

The last meeting between the two teams was way back in round one at the end of March, before the Covid-19 pandemic put the season on pause, and it was the Mystics who won on that occasion, by four goals.

Michael Bradley Stars wing attack Grace Kara catches the ball in her 150th domestic netball match.

Stars captain Grace Kara feels her side have come a long way since then and are up for the challenge, especially after a pair of hard-fought wins last weekend.

“That's the exciting thing about the competition at the moment, that it's anyone's game. It's whoever turns up on the day and really puts in a consistent performance for the full 48 minutes.

“It excites me that we've been able to close games and win games, but we've got so much more to improve on.”

Kara returned to the court this year after sitting out in 2019 while she welcomed her son Agapē to the world, and has been impressive for the Stars, who made it to the grand final last year without her.

Ahead of Friday’s derby, she said she was “absolutely loving it”.

“I think having a baby puts everything into perspective, and I just find myself playing a different type of netball – I’m just real free and having fun out there and I appreciate every single time that I touch the court.”

Kara only turned 32 in March, but is the second-oldest player in the ANZ Premiership this season, behind fellow Silver Fern Katrina Rore, and made her 150th domestic appearance last month

“It's a great achievement to be able to physically play 150 matches, but then I was also just overwhelmed with the support from my coaches, and managers – from everyone that's really inputted into the 150 games,” she said.

“To stop and actually realise that I am up there, one of the top two most-experienced players, it's quite a feat, to still be sticking around and still competing.

“I think physically I'm playing, probably not my best game, but I'm getting there, and I think I'm progressing well in that sense.

“Coming back from having a baby is pretty special. It's a pretty special thing. I think sometimes I don't really appreciate or comprehend it, but when I stop and reflect, yeah it's a pretty special.”

Kara made the last of her 63 appearances for the Silver Ferns as they crashed out of the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and was a spectator as the team won the Netball World Cup in England 12 months ago, having just given birth.

“My son was only a month old and I was really quite emotional,” she said.

“I was a part of that 2018 Commonwealth Games that did absolutely abysmal, probably the worst in Silver Ferns history, which was obviously very sad and disappointing at the time.

[Watching them win] it was very, very emotional. I definitely cried, I shed a few tears. Even though I was at home, I was just absolutely happy for the girls that were out there and able to stand up on that podium and receive gold, and then for all the girls that have been invested in the programme and the build-up as well.”

Kara said she is yet to really consider whether she is keen on a return to the black dress, with the Silver Ferns hoping to be in action later this year.

“I haven't really sat down, thank heavens, and considered it as a goal to come back.

“I think I just want to play some really good netball, some consistent netball, for the Northern Stars, and be able to lead by example and just really impart some knowledge on to the younger ones. I think that's my focus, short term.

“I'm obviously not going to not make myself available, but I'll cross that bridge if and when it comes.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Pulse defender Katrina Rore and Stars wing attack Grace Kara enjoy a laugh during a recent ANZ Premiership clash.

ANZ Premiership, round six (all matches at Auckland Netball Centre)

Friday, 7pm: Northern Mystics v Northern Stars

Saturday, 5pm: Central Pulse v Northern Mystics

Sunday, 5pm: Central Pulse v Mainland Tactix

Sunday, 7pm: Southern Steel v Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic

Monday, 7pm: Southern Steel v Mainland Tactix

Points (games played): Pulse 24 (6), Mystics 17 (6), Stars 16 (7), Tactix 15 (7), Magic 9 (7), Steel 6 (7).