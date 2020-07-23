In-form Sulu Fitzpatrick knocking loudly on Silver Ferns selection door

Sulu Fitzpatrick has picked up plenty of defensive ball for the Mystics this season.

Sulu Fitzpatrick is the name on everybody’s lips in the ANZ Premiership, putting together a compelling case for a Silver Ferns recall.

The Northern Mystics goal keep has produced some of the finest netball of her career this season after moving back home to Auckland following two years at the Central Pulse.

Fitzpatrick and Phoenix Karaka have developed a formidable defensive combination, picking up a stack of turnover ball and setting a positive example to their youthful attack line higher up court.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua has been among those to praise the 27-year-old’s play, highlighting her as somebody that had stepped up and been an influential contributor.

Fitzpatrick is knocking loudly on the Silver Ferns selection door and will be tough to ignore.

Incumbents Jane Watson, Katrina Rore, Karin Burger, and Karaka will be certainties when the Silver Ferns squad of between 16-18 players is announced on August 25. That could mean Fitzpatrick, Temalisi Fakahokotau, Kelly Jury, and Erena Mikaere are battling for one or two other defensive spots.

Michael Bradley Sulu Fitzpatrick has been a standout in her return to the Northern Mystics.

Fitzpatrick debuted for the Ferns as a 19-year-old in 2011, but had to wait seven years to wear the black dress again, gaining two caps against Australia in the 2018 Constellation Cup under Taurua.

Her story is one of resilience and fighting back from adversity. She almost walked away from netball several times due to injury, lack of form, and lost passion for the sport. In 2013, she gave birth to twins, Tevita and Theresa, who have fuelled her spark on court and provided fresh perspective.

Fitzpatrick confirmed she was eligible for Ferns selection, but was only worried about performing strongly for the Mystics as they push for a place in the one versus two straight final on August 23.

“Well I 100 per cent wouldn't say no [to the Ferns]. That fire hasn’t gone,” Fitzpatrick said.

Michael Bradley Sulu Fitzpatrick does her best to shut down Magic shooter Abigail Latu-Meafou.

“I think at the moment I’m just focused on what I can do to help our team and to perform for our team. Whatever comes after that then that’ll be a blessing or a learning.”

Ending her seven-year Ferns hiatus in 2018, Fitzpatrick was tasked with shutting down Australian goal shoots Caitlin Bassett and Caitlin Thwaites across five quarters in two games.

She didn’t believe she made the most of the opportunity, not being retained for the 2019 Northern Quad Series, but had grown from the experience.

“It also taught me I wasn’t ready yet. As much as I was blessed for Noeline to look at me then, that I wasn’t ready to secure my spot there.

“It helped me to learn what I’ve got to work on in order to keep working to be better and earn that opportunity again. I think it was a great learning.”

Should Fitzpatrick get the chance to add to her three Ferns caps later this year, provided international fixtures can be held, it would be extra meaningful. Tevita and Theresa are six and at an age where they understand what mum does on court. Stepchildren, Mason, six, and Harley, five, also love watching her play with partner Andrew her biggest fan and an “analyst after every game”.

“I definitely want them to know that mum never gave up, even though she's had to go to the odd team just to keep playing,’’ Fitzpatrick, who has also played for the Magic, Steel, and Stars, said.

“For them to see [me playing] I think it's really positive for them. They're at an age where they’ll let mum know when she lost. They’ll be like, ‘The blue team [Mystics] didn’t win mum’. I think it’s really special to share that.”

Michael Bradley Mystics defender Sulu Fitzpatrick contests for possession with Steel centre Shannon Saunders.

Mystics coach Helene Wilson has followed Fitzpatrick’s career closely, first coaching her in age-group Auckland netball when she was a student at St Cuthbert’s College.

Fitzpatrick is second in the premiership for rebounds (17) and third for deflections (33), but the statistics don’t tell the full story of how well she is playing.

“I definitely think she’s one of the form goal keepers and I think her and Phoenix have made a great combination together, which is a real bonus for us,” Wilson said.

“I think what’s giving her so much success is she’s just really open to learning. She's a really good communicator. She wants to be a defender in the circle, who dictates what the shooters are allowed to do, rather than reacting to the shooters.’’

Fitzpatrick had added greater movement to her game this season and was getting in the attackers’ minds with her ability to confuse space and pull in intercepts.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Phoenix Karaka has been in impressive touch in the Mystics' defensive end, alongside Sulu Fitzpatrick.

She had worked hard on her strength and conditioning during lockdown, running plenty of kilometres and lifting whatever she could find in her makeshift home gym.

When Fitzpatrick and Karaka were gobbling up defensive ball and making life difficult for opposition shooters, the Mystics attack flowed from there.

“Everything for us starts from our defenders getting intercepts and rebounds, so there’s been a lot of pressure on them to get turnover ball,” Wilson said.

“When we’ve got ourselves into a muddle or have gone a bit flat within games, it's the turnover ball from the two of them that's reignited our ability to win or be competitive with the teams we play.”

The Mystics face a doubleheader against the premiership’s bottom two sides in round seven, playing the Steel on Sunday, then backing up against the Magic 24 hours later.

