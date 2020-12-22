Southern Steel hopeful English import can get into New Zealand

The Southern Steel is hopeful English import George Fisher can get into New Zealand for the 2021 ANZ Premiership.

Southern Steel coach Reinga Bloxham hopes to have her star English import in New Zealand for its 2021 campaign, although she is also preparing for the worst.

Bloxham signed English international George Fisher for the 2021 ANZ Championship in an attempt to fill the void in the Steel's shooting circle.

The Steel lost shooters Jennifer O’Connell and Georgia Heffernan to season-ending injuries this year and both remain sidelined as they continue their rehabilitation.

Given the losses of O’Connell and Heffernan, Fisher's signature was an important one.

However, with the borders now tightened on the back of Covid-19, the Steel are still working through the required paperwork to ensure Fisher can get into New Zealand for the 2021 season which starts in April.

Bloxham said they were working with Immigration New Zealand around getting a border exception for Fisher under the “critical workers” status.

As well as a border exception Fisher will need an “isolation voucher’’ to allow them to go through the 14 day managed isolation process when she arrived in New Zealand.

The Steel squad is scheduled to gather together for preseason on January 25, although Fisher is unlikely to arrive in time, even if the required paperwork is all ticked off.

Fisher is expected to line up for England in a test series against Jamaica next month.

The Steel's first ANZ Premiership game will be against the Tactix in Invercargill on April 18.

Bloxham remains confident they will have Fisher ready and available, but was making sure she had her basis covered if the worst strikes and Fisher can not get into New Zealand in time.

“That's one thing I learned from the last season is you always need to be looking at what plan B, C, and D are.

“You need to be looking at what the options are, not just in our zone, or in our country.”

Shooting was an area where New Zealand did not have great depth at the moment and as a result they were sought after, Bloxham said.

Bloxham said while there was a preference to promote from within the Netball South catchment zone the ANZ Premiership was not a competition where you made up numbers and every team was looking to win each year.

She was keen to try to assemble the best team, which included continuing to look at the potential options outside the zone if required.

Fisher has won 12 caps with the England Roses after making her senior debut in 2017 as a teenager.