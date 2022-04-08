Southern Steel game postponed, players, coach, manager isolating

Southern Steel coach Reinga Bloxham is isolating and will miss the Steel's next two ANZ Premiership games.

The Southern Steel's round 5 fixture against the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic on Saturday has been postponed under the ANZ Premiership's Covid-19 match postponement policy.

The postponement was requested on Friday by the Magic. Magic's scheduled game against Northern Stars on Monday has also been postponed.

New dates for the fixtures are still to be sorted.

The Steel's game on Monday night against the Central Pulse in Wellington is still scheduled to go ahead.

Before the postponement, the Southern Steel advised it would be missing its coach, its manager, and two key players for the then scheduled two games.

The team will be without defender Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit and midcourter Ali Wilshier along with head coach Reinga Bloxham and manager Dayna Kaio, who are all in isolation.

Assistant coach Jo Morrison will step up to the helm. Former captain Wendy Frew was set to take on the assistant coach role for the Magic contest before she joined the Sky Sport commentary team for the Pulse clash. Former Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel training partner Kate Hartley will manage the team.

“Knowing this season would throw us challenges we haven’t had to deal with before, we have planned for moments like these,” Bloxham said.

“Kate has managed our team previously and is efficient in what she does. Dayna has documents for every minute over the weekend, so Kate will follow all instructions explicitly. It’s an awesome opportunity for both of them, and we are lucky to have such amazing replacements.”

Steel chief executive Lana Winders was excited to see the new-look management team in action.

“Jo is fully immersed in the Steel environment as our assistant coach and will relish this opportunity to drive the ship across the back-to-back away games this weekend,” she said.

“For someone so young Kate Hartley is already proven in the vital team manager role, having stepped into the breach in 2021 at the Otaki preseason. Dayna knows her stuff and Kate will have her on a hotline, although Dayna is confident Kate won’t need it.”