Two more Southern Steel games postponed on back of Covid-19

The Southern Steel’s next two ANZ Premiership games have been postponed because of Covid-19.

The Steel has confirmed it requested on Wednesday that its two games against the Magic, the first in Hamilton Saturday, and second in Rotorua on Monday, be postponed under the ANZ Premiership's Covid-19 Match Postponement Policy.

Monday’s game was already a rescheduled fixture from earlier in the season.

New dates are yet to be confirmed.

The Steel has won four of its six games to date this season, just two points behind the Northern Mystic who led the competition.

The Steel turned in a stunning performance at home in Invercargill on Sunday beating the Mystics 64-59.