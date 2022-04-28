Covid-19 tests Southern Steel resolve as another fixture shifted

Southern Steel coach Reinga Bloxham admits the past couple of weeks has tested her resolve on the back of Covid-19 in the camp.

Southern Steel’s round eight showdown with the Mainland Tactix in Invercargill on Sunday has now been shifted to Wednesday night.

Covid-19 continues to impact the Steel camp and it was facing the prospect of only having two fully-fit players available for Saturday’s ANZ Premiership game at ILT Stadium Southland.

Covid has ruled out the rest of the team who are either isolating or still to meet return to play protocols after recovering from the virus. Therefore, the game has now been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 4, at 7.10pm.

It takes a lot to rattle the usually unflappable Reinga Bloxham but she admits the past couple of weeks have certainly tested her resolve.

READ MORE:

* Five Southern Steel players sidelined with Covid-19, season scheduled jam-packed

* Two more Southern Steel games postponed on back of Covid-19

* Southern Steel tackles on and off-court enemies in title quest



“At this rate, Jo (assistant coach Jo Morrison) and I might have to get our sneakers on,” Bloxham quipped.

“We always knew this season was going to be challenging but even then it has, unfortunately, exceeded our expectations. “Initially we managed to avoid any infections while other teams battled with it but now it has well and truly made its way to the deep south.

“It’s a tough gig at the moment. Absolutely we have some talented fringe players who are capable of stepping into the void as replacements, but we simply don’t have enough manpower to cover 80 percent of our team.”

The Steel’s two games against Magic were postponed last week, taking the tally of rescheduled games to four.

“It does add a huge amount of pressure at the end of the season, both physically and mentally, to play catch up but our main priority is ensuring our players return to the court safely and their wellbeing is paramount,” Bloxham said.

“I have every confidence our players will step up to the challenge and we are focusing on ensuring they have all the support needed to perform at their best under these circumstances.”