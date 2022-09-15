Passport dramas delay Jamaica departure for Silver Ferns' series

Netball New Zealand are adamant the Silver Ferns’ Taini Jamison Trophy series will go ahead after passport dramas delayed Jamaica’s departure.

Jamaica, who captured silver at the Commonwealth Games, were set to arrive in New Zealand on Friday – remarkably just one day before the scheduled first game against the Silver Ferns in Hamilton.

The Sunshine Girls, who thumped the Ferns 67-51 in the semifinals at the Games, had named an understrength squad for the New Zealand tour, missing stars Jhaniele Fowler and Shamera Sterling.

Their arrival has been delayed due to the team not receiving their passports back from Washington DC after their visas were issued.

Netball New Zealand worked quickly on Thursday to confirm Saturday’s opening match has now been rescheduled for Monday (7.30pm start) with the series set to start on Sunday in Hamilton.

NNZ are also looking at alternative options if the situation was not resolved overnight.

The three-match series now begins on Sunday with the opening test at Globox Arena in Hamilton. The second test will be played on Monday (in Hamilton) and the series concluding at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland on Wednesday.

NNZ chief commercial officer David Cooper said they were working closely with the visitors to ensure Jamaica arrived as quickly as possible.

Cooper remained confident the passports would soon be with the Jamaican contingent and said canning the series wasn’t an option. NNZ had been in regular contact with Netball Jamaica and said the team was together as a group and ready to depart as soon as their passports arrived.

“We’re not even considering or in a place where cancellation of this series is on the table.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Silver Ferns defender Kelly Jury competes for the ball against Jamaica at the Commonwealth Games.

“We have been in touch regularly with the Jamaicans and we know their enthusiasm to be out here and playing this series. It’s a hugely important part of the Silver Ferns’ playing calendar through the next 12 months or so towards the Netball World Cup and heading towards the Constellation Cup [in October].

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure the series goes ahead, but at the moment we’re pretty confident it will be Sunday, Monday, Wednesday.”

Cooper stressed the passport issues hadn't been a case of Jamaica leaving their visa applications to the last minute. Several injuries from the Commonwealth Games had impacted on what players would be available for the New Zealand tour and “meant their passports went later than what would have been ideal”.

Fans who have tickets for what was a sellout test on Saturday can automatically use their tickets for the rescheduled match on Monday.

Eddie Keogh/Getty Images Jamaica’s Shamera Sterling celebrates their semifinal win over New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games.

If customers are unable to attend the new date they will be able to obtain a full refund. All ticket purchasers will receive an email from Ticketek with further details.

Sunday’s test in Hamilton and Wednesday’s match in Auckland were both close to being sellouts.

NNZ said it was too early to know what the cost of postponing the Saturday game might be.

“Obviously we’re extremely disappointed not to be able to start the Cadbury Netball Series as scheduled on Saturday in Hamilton, but we are working hard to accommodate the changes by moving this match to the Monday,” Cooper said.

“I know our netball fans are looking forward to watching live international netball which was signalled with a sellout crowd for the opening match. We’re looking forward to seeing these teams go head-to-head for the prestigious Taini Jamison Trophy.”

Cooper said NNZ’s events team were working through venue availability scenarios on the off chance matches had to be pushed back further.

“It’s a difficult environment securing venues anywhere in New Zealand at the moment because of that pent-up demand of conferences and other events.”

President of Netball Jamaica Tricia Robinson said they had been working hard to get their travel issues sorted.

“We hope that our passport issues can be resolved as soon as possible, and the Sunshine Girls can get on court for the series against the Silver Ferns,” she said.

AT A GLANCE:

Revised Silver Ferns v Jamaica schedule:

Sunday: at Globox Arena, Hamilton; 4pm

Monday: at Globox Arena, Hamilton; 7.30pm

Wednesday: at Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland; 7.30pm