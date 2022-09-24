Farcical Silver Ferns v Jamaica series could have far-reaching implications for the sport

Chief commercial officer David Cooper said the main focus right now was just getting the Silver Ferns some games.

It promised to be a gripping series between the world champion Silver Ferns and world netball’s newest superpower, Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls. It quickly descended into a farce. Delayed selections, passport and documentation issues, cancelled tests and hastily arranged fixtures with a makeshift Jamaica line-up saw the series presented in a comical light. But as National Correspondent Dana Johannsen reports, the fiasco could have far-reaching consequences.

Just minutes out from doors opening for the first Silver Ferns test against Jamaica on Wednesday night, Netball NZ’s head of commercial David Cooper received news that, for the first time that week, allowed his shoulders to relax.

“The package has been delivered,” came the message from another Netball NZ representative.

The “package” was former Queensland Firebirds star and 80-test veteran Romelda Aiken-George​, who with six week-old baby Gianna​ in tow, landed in Auckland a few hours ahead of the start of the re-jigged series.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Jamaica’s Romelda Aiken-George has been a fixture in the Queensland Firebirds side for more than a decade.

Aiken-George’s late arrival called for a high-stakes dash from the airport, located in Mangere, south Auckland, directly to Eventfinda Stadium on the North Shore, where she linked up with her teammates for the first time.

“You know the old netball saying ‘here if you need’?,” Aiken-George later mused of the extreme lengths she went to in order to spare Jamaica’s blushes.

The addition of the Brisbane-based shooter to Jamaica’s roster, alongside retired star Carla Borrego​ and 54 year-old coach Connie Francis​, who was prepared to suit up herself if need be, meant that the visitors had the required numbers for the fixture to go ahead as an officially recognised test match.

The frantic scramble for bodies to warm the bench came after only seven of Jamaica’s 12-strong playing squad (belatedly) made it to New Zealand due to visa and documentation issues, forcing the cancellation of the opening two tests in Hamilton.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke dominated the Jamaican defenders across the two tests.

Netball NZ were able to tack on an additional test in Auckland on Thursday night - a mammoth logistical undertaking that involved wrangling venue managers, broadcast partners, ticketing agencies, match officials and volunteers along with helping Jamaica to wrangle a team.

Unsurprisingly, the drama on court did not match that of the build-up, with the Ferns easily accounting for the understrength Jamaicans in both tests, winning by margins of 25 and 40 goals.

But netball observers are left wondering whether there were any winners from the series.

On Friday, Netball NZ began to tally the financial and reputational cost of the past two weeks, while on the other side of the world, the game’s governing body has opened an investigation into the bungled series that could have far-reaching implications for the sport.

Alarm bells

For Netball NZ boss Jennie Wyllie​, the alarm bells began to sound when, a week out from Jamaica’s planned arrival in New Zealand, the visitors still had not announced their line-up for the tour.

Netball NZ had regular check-ins with Jamaica prior to the tour, including meeting with officials during last month’s Commonwealth Games, where the Sunshine Girls claimed the silver medal.

Jamaica’s history-making run in Birmingham clearly took its toll. Five players did not receive medical clearance to travel having sustained or aggravated long-standing injuries during the Commonwealth Games tournament, according to Netball Jamaica president Tricia Robinson.

In addition, Jamaica’s star bookends, shooter Jhaniele Fowler​ and defender Shamera Sterling​, were unavailable for the tour due to university requirements.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Fans were disappointed Jamaican star Jhaniele Fowler could not make the trip to New Zealand.

The absences forced Jamaica to look to their wider squad and under-21 players to make up numbers, but many of the newcomers did not have the required documentation to travel.

“There were a couple of check-ins prior with Jamaica and nothing was raised, and then about a week out there were some real red flags,” says Wyllie.

“When we were getting into that real final level of detail, it became clear that there were going to be some real challenges with their visas for the US portion of their travel.”

Netball NZ officials started discussions with their Jamaican counterparts in February this year, with the contract signed in June. Wyllie says the terms of that agreement stipulated responsibility for visas rested with the travelling team, and outlined the time frames in which “these things needed to be ticked off”.

“At that point you are expecting that the ball would start rolling with travel itineraries and documentation to be sorted,” says Wyllie.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie says the national body has not yet tallied the financial cost of the reduced series.

The first outward sign the series was in jeopardy was a press release from Netball NZ announcing the series had been pushed back due to the late arrival of the Jamaican team.

Words like “shambles” and “farcical” were soon flung about, but as questions over the reason for the delay and the potential repercussions mounted, the national body provided only a few guarded public comments.

Their reticence was partly in the interests of sporting diplomacy, whilst also being conscious of not playing into xenophobic tropes about “Jamaican time”.

But come Friday, on the eve of the planned opening test, it was clear they had lost patience with Netball Jamaica.

“We are extremely frustrated and disappointed to announce that Jamaica’s ongoing passport issues have forced the Hamilton leg of the Taini Jamison trophy to be cancelled,” came the official statement from Netball NZ headquarters.

The sign-off line added further intrigue.

“A further update will be communicated once Jamaica have confirmed their travel details to New Zealand.”

At that stage, it appeared Jamaica were working to get their remaining five squad members to New Zealand. But by Monday it became clear the players would not be getting on a flight.

Behind the scenes, Jamaica’s management were insistent that the series could go ahead with just seven players. When bosses here raised player welfare concerns, and questioned what would happen if one or more of their players were to get injured, Netball Jamaica’s response to bewildered officials was that they would simply not get injured.

“Our biggest concern was that things were going to be really precarious in terms of player welfare, because they were vulnerable in terms of their exposure,” says Wyllie.

“We had to keep pushing for them to look at alternatives and different ways to solve this, because we were concerned that it left their athletes in a vulnerable place.”

The eventual solution came in the form of their 50-something coach, and two Australian-based former stars - one long retired, another a new mum - to play the role of benchwarmers.

A Netball NZ representative confirmed to Stuff that it was the New Zealand officials that contacted, facilitated and paid for Borrego and Aiken-George to get to Auckland for the series.

”Netball Jamaica did not play any part in it,” he said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua gets animated on the bench during her side’s 75-35 win over Jamaica in the second test.

The source added Borrego, who works as a nurse at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, and Aiken-George were “phenomenal” to deal with.

“They pretty much dropped everything in their lives to come over here and make this happen. I can’t speak highly enough of them,” he said.

For Aiken-George her whirlwind 48 hours was about more than making up numbers. The veteran shooter controversially missed out on a contract with the Queensland Firebirds next season, after she was allegedly told by club management it was “too risky” to sign the then-pregnant star for next season. The Firebirds have denied the claim.

“After what happened with the Firebirds, I was just really grateful that I am still being seen as someone who can contribute. It’s been amazing to be able to come out here and help the girls and share some of my experience,” Aiken-George says.

“It was also a valuable chance to get to connect with the coaches and chat with them and understand what their expectations are for the World Cup next year. They have really given me a good guideline as to what they expect me to do.”

The additions to the roster might have satisfied World Netball’s requirements, but it did little to allay fears about player welfare for Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua.

“I can’t speak for Jamaica Netball. I can only put myself in that position and I wouldn’t do it,” Taurua said after her side’s 70-45 win in the opening test.

“Player welfare is really important … you’ve got to acknowledge the travel element as well, there is a fatigue factor that comes into it and in these times of Covid you never know what may happen. If somebody goes down, they have options of three people. I feel those things need to be asked of Netball Jamaica about the protection of their players.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua says her side had discussed whether they would pull back from contesting the ball if Jamaica had to put an inactive player on the court.

Taurua acknowledged there were some “meaty conversations” within the team about what would happen if there was an injury and Jamaica did need to draw on the bench, and whether the Ferns would “pull back” on their opponents. The way Taurua saw it, her players were stuck between a “rock and a hard place”. The desire is always to put out a strong product and play to the best of their ability, but the team did not want to potentially endanger an opposition player who was not conditioned for international netball.

A coach renowned for her laid-back, affable nature, Taurua appeared unusually tense this series. She sat grim-faced on the sideline as the Ferns ran riot over the inexperienced Jamaicans in the opening quarter of test one, with the attack line firing the ball into young shooter Grace Nweke with ease.

Away from the court, Taurua seemed to find little humour in the absurdity of the situation. Jokes about whether the Ferns mentor planned to join her counterpart in suiting up for the match landed with a thud. She says her frustration stems from a place of wanting the best for the sport.

“It’s about the image we want to present. Every time we take the court we want to put out the very best product we can and show that we are a legitimate sport and we are professional both on and off the court. So what has happened here needs to be reviewed very closely by World Netball.”

“A serious matter”

As the dust settles on the series, World Netball will commence the task of unravelling how what promised to be a blue chip international series descended into a farce.

“[World Netball] will investigate the circumstances with all the relevant parties – we don’t know all the facts yet,” chief executive Clare Briegal​ wrote in an email to Stuff.

“Failure to fulfil a fixture is a serious matter because of the impact on all the stakeholders and this is covered in our General Regulation. The starting point is a full investigation.”

Stuff sought further clarification from the governing body on what process the investigation would take, but had not received a response by the time of publication. According to World Netball’s rules, the penalties could be severe.

The international body’s General Regulation sets out a range of potential sanctions for the failure of a team to meet their commitments to playing a test, including fines of up to £5000 (NZ$9600), and a requirement to pay “all reasonable, quantifiable financial losses” incurred by the host team.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The debut of highly rated young defender Elle Temu was one of the rare bright spots for the series.

Cooper says Netball NZ has not yet tallied up the costs of the cancelled Hamilton tests, with the organisation’s focus on getting through the series. However, with the Hamilton venue having a capacity of 4000, the lost revenue from ticket sales is significant. Then there is the additional financial hit of needing to honour commitments to suppliers.

“We haven’t fully quantified it, because we needed to get through the series. Our focus has been on doing everything we can to support these games getting away,” says Cooper.

“So it is going to come down to conversations with Globox Arena and various suppliers down there and how we work through that.

“We also had deposits on a whole bunch of accommodation that we are in a process of talking through with those businesses, but may not be able to recover. We’ve had additional player expenses of holding them indefinitely while we waited for people to arrive.”

Other losses are harder to quantify. Wyllie worries the debacle could mean fans are reluctant to commit to attending matches in future.

There are also concerns the faltering series, which had been billed as a blockbuster between two of netball’s heavyweights has tarnished the sport’s reputation internationally, at a time when it is pushing for Olympic inclusion.

But given the limited resources of Netball Jamaica, any financial penalty could cause undue hardship and considered by many observers to not be in the interests of the international game.

Jamaica captain Shimona Nelson​ believes whatever the outcome of the investigation, administrators in her home country need to learn from this experience.

"We need to use this as a stepping stone moving forward. Preparation, planning and just being proactive about everything that's meant to be in place in order to perform at our best. We need to ensure none of this is ever repeated and having the girls prepped and ready to go."