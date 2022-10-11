Southern netball boss Lana Winders set to leave role

Lana Winders has resigned as the Southern Steel and Netball South chief executive.

Southern Steel and Netball South chief executive Lana Winders has resigned after almost eight years in the role.

Winders will depart the organisation on November 30 to take up a role with family business, Forde Winders Shearing Contractors.

“It is a deliberate reduction in work intensity as I look to balance work with another new role of ‘taua’ to my grandson,” Winders said.

She would depart proud of Netball South’s achievements as a team.

Transforming the organisation from $187,000 negative equity to positive equity was a key highlight during her tenure, Winders said.

“Achieving financial stability in the sporting sector is a constant battle, and I am proud of what has been accomplished in the face of significant hurdles like the Covid pandemic.”

She thanked that various community funders that had stuck behind them through challenging times, with the Invercargill Licensing Trust a key part of that.

“Weighing up the health, well-being and life skills [that] sport brings to our young people, versus being able to buy wine in a supermarket is a no-brainer. We have to hang onto, protect and support these locally owned and led community assets.”

Winders felt Netball South was in strong heart from a staffing and governance perspective.

She also predicted a successful 2023 ANZ Premiership campaign for the Steel.

“It has been rewarding to see the franchise evolve over the past eight seasons. Bringing Noeline Taurua into a head coach role in 2016 was instrumental. It reset our whole environment and gave Reinga Bloxham the best preparation possible to step into a head coach role in 2017 and take back-to-back premierships in 2017 and 2018,” she said.

“I’m eager to see what can be achieved in 2023 and will absolutely be in the stands with the Riverton Steelers cheering on our mighty Steel.”

Netball South board chairman Dean Johnston wished Winders well in her future endeavours.

“Not only have the financial results been turned around, the entire zone is working well together with a fantastic number of players enjoying the rewards of our sport.”