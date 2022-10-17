Silver Ferns overpower Australia to build 2-0 lead in Constellation Cup

At Trustpower Baypark Arena, Tauranga: Silver Ferns 52 (Grace Nweke: 37/37, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 15/19) Australia 48 (Cara Koenen: 21/25, Steph Wood: 21/23, Sophie Dwyer: 6/7) 1Q: 12-13, HT: 24-25, 3Q: 39-34.

The Silver Ferns have one hand on the Constellation Cup after steamrolling Australia in the second half in Tauranga.

New Zealand overpowered the Diamonds 52-48 on Sunday night to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series – putting them in a commanding position to retain the trophy they won last year.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Kate Heffernan looks to get a pass away against Australia in Sunday’s second test in Tauranga.

The series moves to Australia for the final two games in Melbourne on Wednesday and the Gold Coast next Sunday.

Australia, the Commonwealth Games gold medallists, will need to win both games at home and gain a superior goal percentage, to have any shot of regaining the Cup.

READ MORE:

* Silver Ferns goal shoot Grace Nweke starting to thrive at international level

* 'Do better': Australian Diamonds reportedly in stand-off over new sponsor ahead of Silver Ferns test

* Silver Ferns make strong start to Constellation Cup against Australian Diamonds



It was some second half from the Ferns, who trailed by one (25-24) at halftime, but outscored Australia 28-23 in the second half.

Grace Nweke benefited from wonderful delivery from her feeders, especially Mystics’ domestic team-mate Peta Toeava, getting the ball right where she wanted it.

“Probably the most pleasing thing was we held our mettle at times and we really fought it through, especially going into that last half,” Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua told Sky Sport.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Grace Nweke shot a perfect 37 from 37 as the Silver Ferns beat Australia in Tauranga on Sunday night.

Nweke landed a perfect 37 from 37 and clearly looks the Ferns’ top option at goal shoot with an excellent backup in Maia Wilson.

Trailing 25-24 at halftime, the Ferns were electric to start the second half, delivering accurate feeds into Nweke and forcing Australia into mistakes.

A 7-2 burst from the Ferns to begin the second half allowed them to take the lead and build a 30-27 advantage.

Wing attack Toeava started to get the better of Australian wing defence Amy Parmenter, showing her brilliant connection with Nweke.

Taurua was full of praise for the Ferns’ attacking end.

“I think [Toeava] has definitely been a star and also Grace. I actually thought Meels [Ameliaranne Ekenasio] did a really good job for us. She was the one that glued it together for us at both ends.

“Her ball rate and possession was really high, plus also her shooting. I think that’s the thing that is quite pleasing is everyone is doing their role and everyone as a unit. When we do that we’re really strong.”

Toeava has been nothing short of outstanding in the first two matches, but isn’t included in the travelling squad for the Australian games with Maddy Gordon and Kimiora Poi getting an opportunity in the midcourt.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Australia wing attack and captain Liz Watson attempts to find a team-mate against the Ferns.

New Zealand were flawless with their shooting until the last 30 seconds of the third quarter when a miss from Ekenasio ended their run of 39 straight successful goals.

It was dominant play from the Ferns in the third quarter, delivering their best netball of the game. They restricted Australia to nine goals, scoring 15 themselves, to lead 39-34 going into the last term.

Australia took a 25-24 edge into halftime in a tense first half, where the largest lead was four goals from the Diamonds.

New Zealand shot a perfect 24 from 24 in the first half, but were hindered by 14 turnovers, which came about from strong pressure from Australia’s swarming defence.

After a quiet showing in the first test, experienced Australian goal attack Steph Wood stepped up her play. Wood led the way in the attacking end with her feeding and also put up the shots when needed, landing 14 from 15 in the first half.

New Zealand enjoyed a dream first quarter in the opening test, going on a remarkable 11-0 run to establish a 20-9 advantage.

It was much sterner stuff in Tauranga, with Australia producing strong through-court defence and making it tougher for Toeava and Whitney Souness to find their shooters.

The second half was all New Zealand, who took control of the game and unsettled Australia, who had been so clinical in the first half.

Advantage Silver Ferns for the Constellation Cup.

Best on court

Nweke was perfect with her shooting, converting all 37 attempts, but wing attack Toeava was the difference-maker in the second half. Australia couldn’t shut her down and she dictated terms. Toeava has been outstanding in the first two tests, but won’t travel to Australia for the final two games. She’s played the full 60 minutes in both games and hasn’t skipped a beat.

The big moment

Whatever Taurua said to her side at halftime certainly did the trick. They came out firing in the third quarter, going on a 7-2 run to start the term, surging ahead on the scoreboard. The rattled Australians never recovered.

Match rating: 7/10

An absorbing contest between the trans-Tasman rivals with little separating the teams in the first half. The Ferns delivered some fine netball after halftime showing wonderful links on attack. Australia had no response.

The big picture

The Ferns are right where they want to be, 2-0 up in the series, after winning both games at home. It’s going to take two Australian wins by large margins across the ditch if they're any chance to snatch the Cup from the Ferns.