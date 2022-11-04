Southern Steel to host NSW Swifts in Invercargill

The Southern Steel will host both the NSW Swifts and Pulse in preseason games at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill.

The Southern Steel has added an international element to its preseason preparation in the form of the New South Wales Swifts.

The southern franchise will host their Australian counterparts from February 4 to 7 at ILT Stadium Southland, along with the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse.

Boasting a combined total of eight respective premierships to their credit since the clubs first crossed paths in the trans-Tasman Championship in 2008 (three for Swifts and Pulse and two for Steel), the trio will undoubtedly deliver a netball showdown highly-anticipated by fans on both sides of the Tasman.

Steel chief executive Lana Winders said the fixture was an exciting addition to the Steel’s 2023 calendar.

“Invercargill is often hailed as the netball capital and we are rapt to bring high calibre international netball back to the city for our dedicated and passionate fans. Our community will witness some really high-performing netball and superstars of our sport in action.”

Entry to the preseason games is included with Steel’s 2023 VIP Invercargill Membership packages.

Swifts executive general manager Kath Tetley said the franchise was “delighted” to be heading to Invercargill to renew on-court rivalries.

“Our clubs are very well acquainted as a result of the trans-Tasman competition from 2008 to 2016, and our respect for each other on and off the court has always been incredibly strong,” she said.

“We know how passionate people in the far south of New Zealand are about their netty and we cannot wait to play in front of a very passionate and parochial crowd who always add so much to the occasion. In my opinion, both Sydney and Invercargill are home to some of the greatest netball fans in the world.”