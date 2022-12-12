Double kudos for talented Heffernan netball duo

When Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel shooter Georgia Heffernan was named Aspiring Silver Fern at the New Zealand Netball Awards on Monday night you can bet no one was prouder than her twin sister Kate.

But, the roles were soon reversed with Kate announced as the Silver Ferns Fan Favourite – cementing the pair’s status amongst an exciting new generation of netball stars.

For Georgia, the kudos was even more merited after sustaining a brutal ACL knee injury in 2020.

Testament to her determination, her 2022 return to the elite ranks included selection in the New Zealand Development Team and Fast5 Ferns.

“It has been a really good year. I didn’t really know what it was going to be like coming back from my knee, but I’m happy with the way it’s panned out,” Georgia said.

“I knew I was really hungry to come back better than before my injury but you just never really know. I guess everyone who goes through injuries like this, their journeys are all so different.

“I have surprised myself a bit and I am proud of myself.”

Promotion to the national squads ticked off yet another goal.

“I was so grateful for that opportunity. It was my first exposure to that level and I love it. It made me more determined to keep going.

“I did not expect the Aspiring Silver Fern award but I’m really stoked. Obviously, the end goal is to be a Silver Fern one day and it would be so cool to do it alongside Kate.”

Kate, herself a dynamic revelation in the Silver Ferns midcourt, was “super proud” of her identical twin.

“She’s done so well and it’s just so cool to see her get some recognition for all the hard work.

“An ACL injury is an awful thing for an athlete to go through but she has come out stronger and that’s really exciting.

“I think she can go so far and this award she’s just the perfect person for it. The way she trains and talks about her netball, she really is aspiring to be a Silver Fern which is awesome.”

The comeback has been a journey of discovery for Georgia.

“I learned so much about myself through that year. I didn’t realise how strong I am or how much I do want it,” she said. “I didn’t have netball and that hurt and made me hungry to come back.”

They each have pivotal roles as the Steel strives for a third ANZ Premiership.

“As a Steel team we have gelled together really well. Even our first training we were like ‘woah, this is looking pretty good’ so it’s exciting,” Georgia said.

“We’ve got a great group of players and lots of different connections. We’re a bit of an underdog this year so we’re excited to go out and give our all.”

The good news for netball fans in the deep south did not end with the Heffernan duo. Kristie Simpson was also named Umpire of the Year.