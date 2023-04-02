Bailey Mes states case for Silver Ferns' World Cup selection as Magic pip Pulse

Katrina Rore played four minutes off the bench for the Pulse in the fourth quarter.

At Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua: Magic 48 (Bailey Mes: 30/32, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 18/20) Pulse 47 (Amelia Walmsley: 31/38, Tiana Metuarau: 13/15, Joyce Mvula: 3/5) 1Q: 11-12, HT: 25-22, 3Q: 37-37.

Katrina Rore played for her second premiership team in two weeks, but the defending champion Pulse slumped to their third straight loss.

In a thrilling encounter that had 11 lead changes, the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic pipped the Pulse 48-47 on Sunday in Porirua.

Silver Ferns veteran Bailey Mes scored what proved the winning goal for the Magic, delivering another impressive showing, finishing with 30 goals from 32 attempts.

The Pulse had a chance to send the match to extra-time, but took too long passing the ball around in their attacking end trying to take time off the clock. Tiana Metuarau got off a rushed attempt, which she missed and the Magic hung on for the win.

Two weeks after answering an injury SOS for the Stars, Silver Ferns’ defensive great Rore made an appearance for the Pulse side she spent 11 seasons with and played 150 times for.

Rore, who is in the ANZ Premiership’s free agent pool, was called in as a short-term injury replacement for the Pulse on Saturday after a season-ending injury to midcourter Ainsleyana Puleiata.

Puleiata, who has endured a wretched run with injuries, ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee last Sunday playing for the Pulse second-tier side, Central Manawa. It is her third ACL rupture in six years.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Bailey Mes (file pic) had a standout performance for the Magic in their win over the Pulse on Sunday.

Rore’s cameo was limited to four minutes in the final quarter coming on at goal defence for Kristiana Manu'a, who briefly left the court with cramp.

This match ebbed and flowed the whole game with neither side able to hold onto the lead and pull away from the opposition.

It was 37-37 entering the final quarter and locked up at 45-45 with five minutes to play.

Kelly Jury gained a key tip for the Pulse, which Amelia Walmsley converted to put the Pulse ahead 47-46. With a chance for the Pulse to open up a crucial two-goal lead, midcourter Claire Kersten snaffled an intercept for the Magic, which Ameliaranne Ekenasio scored off.

Mes, who was exceptional for the Magic, and must be on Dame Noeline Taurua’s Silver Ferns’ World Cup radar, then landed what proved the match-winning goal with a minute to go.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Erena Mikaere (file pic) led the way in the defensive end for the Magic in their win over the Pulse.

The Pulse produced a rough stretch of play early in the second quarter where they were unable to score for over five minutes.

During that span, the Magic scored seven unanswered goals to go from 13-11 down to 18-13 ahead.

Through their reliable shooting combination of Mes and Ekenasio, the Magic were able to make the Pulse pay, capitalising from turnover ball.

Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie went to her bench in a desperate attempt to find some spark.

She took off impressive young goal shoot Walmsley with Malawi international Joyce Mvula, who has played just seven minutes this season, replacing her.

Mvula’s introduction helped lift the Pulse on attack, scoring four goals in a row, but it was the Magic who took a 25-22 lead into halftime.

Walmsley didn’t sit on the bench for long, returning for the second half.

The Magic landed the decisive blows in the closing minutes of the match, securing a vital win after they were thumped by 17 goals by the Tactix on Monday.

For the Pulse, it was their third straight loss, leaving the defending champions in a precarious position with the in-form Mystics awaiting on Monday in Porirua.

Best on court

Defender Erena Mikaere was outstanding for the Magic, gaining three rebounds and an intercept in the win, while Kersten was also industrious in the midcourt. Ferns’ veteran Mes deserves player of the match honours with a composed shooting performance. She landed 30 from 32 and stood up well against Jury. Mes has made some start to the season and put herself firmly in the World Cup discussion.

The big moment

How could it not be Metuarau’s miss at the end. The Pulse only had themselves to blame, taking too long as they passed the ball around to try and bleed the clock and deny the Magic possession. This tactic often works out poorly for teams and it cost the Pulse in this one.

Match rating: 8/10

The lead switched regularly between the sides and it was close the whole way. Extra-time beckoned until the Pulse failed to score in the closing seconds. All in all, a good willing encounter.

The big picture

The defending champion Pulse are suddenly in trouble. After winning their opening two games, they’ve dropped three straight. Things don’t get any easier with the Mystics next up in Porirua on Monday night. The Magic get back on track and jump to fourth on the table. They host the Mystics next Sunday in Rotorua.