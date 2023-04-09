Mystics rally to pip Magic after last gasp Grace Nweke goal

At Energy Events Centre, Rotorua: Mystics 62 (Grace Nweke 50/55, Monica Falkner: 7/8, Filda Vui: 5/6) Magic 61 (Bailey Mes: 36/41, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 25/27) 1Q: 12-16, HT: 28-34, 3Q: 48-47.

No deficit seems to rattle the top of the table Mystics.

Down by 11 goals in the second quarter, the Mystics showed why they’re ANZ Premiership title favourites, rallying to pip the Magic 62-61 in Rotorua on Sunday.

In a thrilling finish, Mystics’ goal shoot Grace Nweke broke Magic hearts, scoring a last second penalty shot to win the match.

Nweke missed two attempts under pressure from Magic defender Erena Mikaere, but she was called for contact on the second miss. The Silver Ferns’ shooter didn’t make a mistake with the third attempt, scoring to give the Mystics their sixth win from seven games.

The Magic handed the Mystics their first and only loss of the season on March 19, prevailing in extra-time. For a large chunk of Sunday’s clash, it looked like the Magic might again prove the Mystics’ nemesis.

They pushed out to an 11-goal advantage (32-21) in the second quarter, led by sparkling play in the attacking end from Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Bailey Mes.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Magic goal shoot Bailey Mes was impressive again for her side against the Mystics.

The Magic took a six goal lead into halftime (34-28), but the Mystics demonstrated why they’re the team to beat this season, roaring back into the contest.

A positional switch from Mystics coach Tia Winikerei midway through the second quarter proved crucial in igniting the visitors.

With the Magic feeders able to find Ekenasio and Mes with too much ease, the Mystics moved Michaela Sokolich-Beatson to goal defence and brought on Katie Te Ao at wing defence.

It proved a crucial switch and helped spark the Mystics, who quickly ate into the Magic lead.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Mystics shooter Grace Nweke puts up an attempt against the Magic on Sunday.

A 20-13 third quarter from the Mystics saw them hit the front and take a 48-47 lead into the final term.

They scored four answered goals to start the fourth quarter and it briefly appeared as if the Mystics would race away with the win.

The Magic had other ideas and hit back with a 5-0 burst of their own to set up a thrilling finish.

Aaron Gillions Magic shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio takes the ball in against the Mystics on Sunday.

Both teams picked up turnover ball in the final minutes in an exciting end to the match, where it could have gone either way.

Magic wing defence Charlotte Elley pulled off an intercept in the dying minutes, which Mes scored from. The score was locked at 61-61 with 36 seconds left, but it was Nweke and the Mystics who had the final say.

Both teams shot accurately, converting 90% of their attempts and were also able to capitalise from turnovers. Through the accurate Nweke the Mystics converted 14 of their 16 turnovers, while the Magic were 13 from 16, generating 10 gains in the match.

Best on court

There were no shortage of contenders with Mes and Ekenasio both impressing again in the Magic shooting end. Nweke racked up the goals as usual, converting 50 from 55. Defender Sokolich-Beatson was a menace in the second half, helping lift the Mystics back into the game. She created turnover ball and helped stem the flow of Magic ball into Mes and Ekenasio.

The big moment

How can it not be Nweke’s last second goal. The Magic defenders managed to force two straight misses from her, but Mikaere was then whistled for contact. Nweke was never going to miss a third attempt and earned her side the three competition points.

Match rating: 9/10

These sides produced an extra-time thriller only a few weeks’ back and this was another ripper. A possible contender for game of the season with high shooting percentages from both teams, and edge of your seat netball in the final quarter.

The big picture

The Mystics’ lead at the top of the table increased to six points and they're starting to pull away. They host the Pulse in Auckland on Saturday. The Magic don’t have long to lick their wounds, back in action against the Stars in Hamilton on Monday night. They’re still right in the top three finals hunt with a 3-4 record on the season.