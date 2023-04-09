Tactix bounce back with emphatic win, beating winless Steel

Jane Watson brought up her 100th game for the Tactix in Sunday’s win over the Steel.

At Christchurch Arena, Christchurch: Tactix 58 (Aliyah Dunn: 40/40, Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 18/23) Steel 45 (Eseta Autagavaia: 10/13, Georgia Heffernan: 24/28, Jess Allan: 11/13) 1Q: 16-11, HT: 30-20, 3Q: 46-29.

A week after a sub-par showing, the Tactix were never going to drop the ball in Jane Watson's 100th game.

The Tactix rebounded from an uncharacteristic sluggish outing against the Stars last week, overpowering the winless Steel 58-45 in Christchurch on Sunday.

With club legend Jane Watson celebrating her 100th game for the red-and-blacks at her Christchurch Arena home, the Tactix were up for the occasion. Watson became just the Tactix player to achieve the feat, joining the retired Anna Kennedy, née Thompson.

They were always in control against a Steel side, who suffered their seventh straight loss and look headed for the wooden spoon.

Watson was busy as always in the defensive circle, picking up two intercepts, and making life tough for the Steel attackers. Karin Burger was equally effective, snaffling four intercepts, continuing her outstanding start to the season.

The Steel were always going to face an uphill battle in 2023 after losing star English shooter George Fisher to a season-ending ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on the eve of the season.

Fisher’s absence has been a crushing blow for the southerners, combined with the absence of experienced midcourter Shannon Saunders – who is unavailable this season after becoming a first-time mother.

To their credit, the Steel kept fighting hard, winning the last quarter (16-11). The game was all but over by that stage though, trailing 46-29 after three quarters.

This was much more like it from a Tactix side, who have title aspirations, and were in cruise control for most of the game.

Photosport Tactix shooter Aliyah Dunn landed a perfect 40 from 40 against the Steel.

Aliyah Dunn had another impressive outing for the Tactix, landing a perfect 40 from 40. Te Paea Selby-Rickit was also industrious alongside her, converting 18 from 23.

The Steel stuck with the Tactix into the second quarter, trailing 20-16, but the hosts were able to pull away late in the first half.

Heading into halftime with a 10 goal lead (30-20), the Tactix lifted another gear in the second half.

It was one-way traffic in the third quarter with the Tactix opening with a 15-4 run and keeping the Steel scoreless for nearly five minutes as the lead grew to 21 (45-24).

The Tactix would have been disappointed with how they finished the game in the final 15 minutes, not quite showing the same accuracy. Both teams went to their benches in the second half with combinations taking time to settle.

Best on court

Watson, Burger, and Selby-Rickit all deserve a mention for the Tactix, but it’s hard to go past Dunn. She landed a perfect 40 from 40 against the premiership team she started her career with before moving to the Pulse. Dunn has been some off-season addition for the red-and-blacks, joining them this season.

The big moment

The Steel were within touching distance, down 20-16 in the second quarter. A couple of errors, which the Tactix scored from, saw them pull away on the scoreboard and that was it for the Steel.

Match rating: 6/10

It always felt like the Tactix were cruising to a win. The game lost its shape, especially in the final quarter, with the Tactix going to their bench. Not quite the closely fought southern derby of years gone past.

The big picture

This was an important bounce back win for the Tactix, who move to second spot with 15 points – two clear of the third placed Stars. The Tactix travel to Tauranga to face the Magic next Sunday. The Steel remain winless through seven games. It doesn’t get any easier with the Stars next up in Auckland on Saturday.