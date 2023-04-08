Central Pulse snap losing streak with impressive win over Northern Stars in ANZ Premiership

Amelia Walmsley scored most of the Pulse’s goal against the Stars (FILE PHOTO).

At Pulman Arena, Auckland: Central Pulse 58 (Amelia Walmsley 44/52, Tiana Metuarau 13/13, Joyce Mvula 1/1) Northern Stars 44 (Maia Wilson 33/35, Amorangi Malesala 8/10, Jamie Hume 3/3). 1Q: 15-12; HT: 31-19; 3Q: 45-31.

The Central Pulse snapped a four-match losing streak in beating the Northern Stars 58-44 in Auckland in another repeat of last year’s ANZ Premiership grand final.

The Stars won 59-51 in their previous meeting only last month in Auckland, but the defending champions stepped up for this impressive victory on Saturday night that will remind the competition of their class.

The Pulse’s run of losses had them at the wrong end of the table, in fifth, however they will be looking upwards after starting round seven in perfect fashion.

The Stars struggled to give Silver Fern Maia Wilson many chances to score goals, as the Pulse’s defence and midcourters controlled long spells of a feisty, physical clash.

The Pulse’s streaks in the opening minutes gave them a seven-goal lead before the Stars finished strongly in the first quarter.

But that start gave the Pulse a handy advantage which they improved significantly in a dominant second quarter in which the Stars went about four minutes without scoring.

They mostly went blow for blow in the third and fourth quarters when the Pulse’s lead was too great for the rattled Stars to chase down.

Best on court

Whitney Souness was the big difference for the visitors at wing attack, while Amelia Walmsley scored 44 goals.

The big moment

Limiting the Stars to just seven goals in the second quarter, which the Pulse won 16-7, gave the visitors a 12-goal lead at half-time.

Match rating: 7/10

A decent contest between two quality teams and a result which upset the form book.

The big picture

The Stars, who were second before round seven, have dropped their second match after five wins and head south to play the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic in Hamilton on Monday.

The Pulse, after improving their record to 3-4, return to Auckland next Saturday to face the Northern Mystics.