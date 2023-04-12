Tactix defender Greer Sinclair suffers season-ending tendon injury

Greer Sinclair (second from right) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a foot injury.

In a cruel injury blow, the high-flying Tactix have lost defender Greer Sinclair for the remainder of the ANZ Premiership season after an unfortunate accident at home.

The 22-year-old suffered the foot injury away from the court and underwent surgery on Easter Monday to repair a tendon.

Sinclair has been making her mark in a superstar defensive end – that also includes Silver Ferns Jane Watson and Karin Burger – as a regular starter at wing defence, making the abrupt end to her season even tougher to take in her first year as a fully contracted player.

Sinclair moved south to Christchurch to take up a contract with the Tactix this year after playing for the three different teams in a Covid-19-interrupted season in 2022.

Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said they were gutted to lose Sinclair at the mid-way point of the season.

“Greer has been playing some wonderful netball and has been a real contributor to our team both on and off court.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Former Pulse player Paris Lokotui will replace Greer Sinclair in the Tactix squad.

“It’s really unfortunate this has happened.”

Delaney-Hoshek said Sinclair was making great strides in her game during the first half of the ANZ Premiership season where the Tactix are currently sitting second on the ladder.

Sinclair has been replaced in the Tactix squad by former Pulse player Paris Lokotui.

Having recently returned to the court from a knee injury, Lokotui has already been working alongside the Tactix as part of the Mainland squad.

“Paris has been working really hard since her move to Christchurch and I’m sure she’ll grab this opportunity with both hands,” Delaney-Hoshek said.

The Tactix are back in action against the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic at Baypark Arena in Tauranga on Sunday.