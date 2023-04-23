Netball stronghold to strugglers: Southern Steel find themselves in unfamiliar place

As George Fisher lay on the court in agony during pre-season, the Southern Steel’s hopes for 2023 effectively went up in smoke.

Traditionally a domestic netball powerhouse, the Steel have been anything but in this year’s ANZ Premiership.

The Southland-Otago side are rock bottom on the table with no wins from nine games – 13 points adrift of the fifth placed Magic.

An unwanted piece of history awaits the Steel if they lose their remaining six games, starting with the Tactix in Dunedin on Sunday. No ANZ Premiership side has gone through a season without a win since the inception of the competition in 2017.

For a Steel team, who took out the first two titles in 2017 and 2018, and are usually challenging for finals netball and titles, this is foreign territory.

It has been 11 months since the Steel last won a game, dropping 12 in a row dating back to last season – losing their final three round matches to finish fourth.

Robyn Edie/Stuff An injured George Fisher watches the Steel in pre-season with fiancé Brayden Inger.

The Steel have been well off the pace compared with their five premiership rivals this season.

They have scored the fewest goals in the competition entering round eight (380 through nine games) and have also leaked the most defensively (537). Their goal differential is an awful -157 with the Magic (-20) the only other side to have conceded more than they have scored.

The Steel’s 2023 ambitions were rocked when star English goal shoot Fisher collapsed to the Stadium Southland floor in pain in a pre-season game against the NSW Swifts on February 5 – a month before the start of the season.

Fisher suffered a serious knee injury – rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and also sustained an associated fracture, which is expected to sideline her for 12 months.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport The Steel have found the going tough in 2023 without key players George Fisher and Shannon Saunders (back turned).

Netball South chief executive Sonya Fleming, who has been with the organisation for 16 years, had only been in her new role for two weeks, when Fisher went down.

“The feeling that it wasn’t good was definitely in the pits of our stomach at that time. It was actually really heart-breaking to watch,” Fleming said.

“You could see the looks on the fans’ faces in the crowd. Everybody was in disbelief at what was happening in front of them.”

Losing a player of Fisher’s quality so close to the season left the Steel scrambling.

Fisher was tremendous in her first two seasons with the side, landing 1171 goals from 1268 attempts at 92%.

The Steel looked hard at goal shoot replacement options in Australia and around New Zealand, but were always going to battle to find someone of her calibre.

Aucklander Eseta Autagavaia, who stepped in for Fisher, Saviour Tui, Jess Allan, and Georgia Heffernan have fought valiantly in the shooting end, but Fisher’s absence has left a huge void.

Chuck in the unavailability of 91-cap Silver Ferns veteran Shannon Saunders, a key figure in the Steel midcourt and leader, and it has been tough going. Saunders was originally contracted, but withdrew due to pregnancy and gave birth to daughter Madison in February.

John Davidson/Photosport George Fisher’s season-ending knee injury was a crushing blow for the Steel.

Taking out the starting goal shoot and wing attack from any netball side would have a detrimental effect and the Steel have struggled mightily.

“It is hard, it’s challenging, but they’re not dropping their lip. They’re still training and playing to win and that’s definitely all we can ask of them,” Fleming said.

“They have a really, really strong culture and faith and belief in themselves. Their focus is to improve every game and doing everything for longer, more consistently and play to win. That is what they’re trying to do.”

The Steel were dreadful in their first three games, losing by 26, 20, and 34 goals, but have shown some improvement since then. In recent weeks, they pushed the Magic, losing 54-49, and the Stars, losing 49-47.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Kate Heffernan has had to lead the way in the Steel midcourt in a trying season for the team.

Not having Fisher and Saunders has stung, but there was still firepower in the side. Silver Fern Kate Heffernan is one of the premier midcourters in the country, while off-season recruit Sam Winders has worn the black dress 47 times.

Heffernan’s identical twin sister Georgia, a goal attack, looks a player of much promise. Defensively, Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit has been a Steel stalwart and Kate Burley is a Silver Ferns’ development squad member.

Individual errors and an inability to put together four quarter performances had hurt the side, retired Steel legend Wendy Frew said.

“In [the last game against the Pulse] they really struggled to score off their own centre pass. It was around that 50% mark. Really at that level you need to be at 75%, scoring three of your four centre passes.

John Hawkins/Stuff Steel captain Wendy Frew lifts the ANZ Premiership title after beating the Pulse in the 2017 final.

“The defence end, they’re getting limited gains, so just treasuring those possessions when they get gains and making sure they take it through to score.”

Frew who spent 16 seasons with the Steel and their predecessors, the Southern Sting, tasted plenty of success during her domestic career. She said difficult campaigns tested a player’s resolve.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Southern Steel have some of the best fans in New Zealand sport.

“It’s seasons like these and challenges like these that will make these players better and mentally stronger in the future.

“I knew it would be tough losing those two players [Fisher and Saunders], but potentially not as tough as it has been for the girls.”

Alan Lee/Photosport Off-season recruit Sam Winders is still waiting for her first win with the Steel.

The Steel are a big deal in the south. They have been known to feature on both the front and back page of The Southland Times. Stadium Southland is widely regarded as the toughest away netball venue in the country. Steel supporters are fanatical about their side – boasting some of the most diehard fans in New Zealand sport.

They are not used to losing regularly and being at the bottom of the table.

Despite the results, fans have stayed loyal. They had 730 members (among the best of any team) and are still drawing pleasing crowds. Attendances have been slightly down on past years, which Fleming attributed to the rising cost of living, rather than any form slump.

Fleming remained bullish about the team’s future and didn’t think 2023 signalled a free-fall for the Steel.

Underneath their premiership squad, they had some promising young talent in their second-tier Southern Blast side, including Grace Southby, the daughter of former Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby, and Isabella Galvan, the daughter of former Ferns defender Anna Galvan.

Midcourter Ivari Christie, 19, who has featured regularly for the Steel this season, is a player Frew rated highly.

Four southerners were named as triallists for the New Zealand secondary team, one of the region’s stronger inclusions. Those players were Praise Hola (Otago Girls’ High), Emilie Nicholson (Columba College), Grace Tiko (Cromwell College), and Ella Southby (St Hilda’s Collegiate) – Southby’s youngest daughter.

An elusive Steel win would mean everything to the playing group, who were working as hard as they could at training and in games, Fleming said.

“It would be a huge lift and I think it’s exactly what we need right now.

“It would be a massive turnaround for us. I know it would be a big lift for the girls and the rest of the premiership season for us and the players that are aspiring to be in the Silver Ferns for the world champs.”

