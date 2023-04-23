Tactix overpower winless Steel in second half for third straight ANZ Premiership win

Kimiora Poi and the Tactix pulled away from the Steel in the second half on Sunday.

At Edgar Centre, Dunedin: Tactix 50 (Aliyah Dunn: 31/32, Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 19/22) Steel 31 (Saviour Tui: 16/17, Georgia Heffernan: 13/18, Jess Allan: 2/3) 1Q: 9-10, HT: 22-18, 3Q: 33-24.

The Mainland Tactix have completed a season sweep of the Southern Steel after a second half surge.

In an error-ridden southern derby in Dunedin on Sunday, the Tactix prevailed 50-31 after pulling away from the winless Steel in the second half.

Leading by just four goals at halftime (22-18), the Tactix won the second half 28-13, restricting the Steel to the lowest total in an ANZ Premiership game (31 goals).

It was another frustrating afternoon for the Steel, who fell to their 10th straight loss this season and look headed for the wooden spoon. Unless the Steel can win one of their final five round games, they would become the first team in ANZ Premiership history to go through a season without a victory.

The Steel have found the going tough in 2023 after a season-ending knee injury to star English shooter George Fisher in pre-season. Silver Ferns veteran Shannon Saunders, a key figure in the Steel midcourt, is also unavailable after becoming a first-time mother in February.

To their credit, the Steel did start the game well, forcing the Tactix into unforced errors in the first quarter.

With Sunday's win, the Tactix made it a clean sweep of their South Island rivals in 2023, winning the earlier contests 55-38 in March, and 58-45 two weeks ago in Christchurch.

The Tactix were sloppy to begin the game, frequently squandering away possession to the Steel and battling to get into their rhythm on attack.

John Davidson/Photosport Jane Watson (file pic) had another standout showing in the Tactix defensive end.

For the first time this season, the Steel took a lead into the first quarter break, holding a 10-9 advantage.

The Tactix lost wing defence Paris Lokotui to a nasty head knock in the third quarter, falling heavily after a tumble with Steel midcourter Kate Heffernan.

Dunedin’s Edgar Centre has been an unhappy hunting ground for Lokotui, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on the same court while playing there for the Pulse last year.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Georgia Heffernan and the Steel started strongly, but again finished on the losing side.

The Tactix showed their title credentials in the second half, pulling away from the Steel on the scoreboard.

After a sloppy first half, the Tactix caused problems for the Steel defensively with Silver Ferns Jane Watson and Karin Burger picking up regular turnover ball.

They were able to capitalise from those gains, taking it through court and converting via shooters Aliyah Dunn and Te Paea Selby-Rickit, who converted 50 from 54 as a combination.

In the second quarter, Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek went to her bench, bringing on English international Laura Malcolm in the midcourt.

The Tactix went with Parris Petera at wing attack to start the game with Kimiora Poi at centre, but were slow to build their attacking connections early on.

Malcolm’s introduction and Poi’s move to wing attack, where she has played so well this season, helped spark the Tactix into life.

Best on court

Watson took over for the Tactix in the second half, making life miserable for her old side, the Steel. She had a huge impact on the game, snaffling defensive turnovers and shutting down the space for the Steel attackers. The Steel had few answers to Watson’s pressure, scoring just 13 goals in the second half.

The big moment

The Steel were in the contest at halftime, down by four goals, but the game drifted away early in the second half. The Tactix were a different side after the halftime break, opening the second half with a 7-3 run and taking a nine-goal lead into three-quarter time (33-24).

Match rating: 6/10

This wasn’t the greatest advertisement for the ANZ Premiership with both teams guilty of throwing away possession too often and goals hard to come by for the Steel in the second half.

The big picture

The Tactix march on, winning their third straight game to make it seven wins and two losses on the season. They have a home doubleheader next weekend in Christchurch – against the Mystics on Sunday and the Pulse on Monday. It’s back to the drawing board for the Steel, who have lost 10 straight. Next up is the Pulse in Invercargill on Saturday.