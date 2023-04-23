Mystics jump to top of ANZ Premiership table after overcoming Magic

At Trusts Arena, Auckland: Mystics 60 (Grace Nweke: 50/62, Filda Vui: 10/15) Magic 49 (Bailey Mes: 24/29, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 25/29) 1Q: 16-10, HT: 28-26, 3Q: 46-37.

The Northern Mystics have stormed to the top of the ANZ Premiership table after delivering a third quarter onslaught.

Holding a slim 28-26 lead at halftime, the Mystics blew the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic off the court in the third quarter before holding off a late rally to triumph 60-49 on Sunday.

The Mystics had to withstand a fourth quarter fightback from the plucky Magic, who scored seven unanswered goals to trim their lead to 54-48 with three and half minutes left.

It was a case of too little, too late, for the Magic, who were left to lament a poor third quarter where they had few answers to the Mystics on either attack or defence.

READ MORE:

* Tactix overpower winless Steel in second half for third straight ANZ Premiership win

* Netball stronghold to strugglers: Southern Steel find themselves in unfamiliar place

* Silver Fern Maddy Gordon shrugs off knee injury as Central Pulse beat the Stars



The Mystics outscored the Magic 18-11 in the third term with Grace Nweke landing 15 goals in the quarter and the home side’s feeders able to find her with relative ease.

It was far from a complete performance from the Mystics, who produced some inconsistent passages, where they let the Magic back into the contest and were sloppy with their play.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Mystics' goal keep Carys Stythe deflects the ball from Magic centre Claire Kersten.

The Magic were aiming to earn a win in Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio’s 100th national league match, starting out with the Queensland Firebirds in 2011 before moving to New Zealand and playing for the Central Pulse, then Magic.

The Mystics don't have long to soak up the win, back in action against their crosstown rivals, the Stars, at Trusts Arena on Monday night (7.35pm start).

The worrying aspect for the rest of the competition is the Mystics have three frontline players to return to their starting seven.

Captain and experienced defender Sulu Fitzpatrick remains out with a left knee injury, but was able to take part in warm-ups. The Mystics were also missing goal attack Monica Falkner (illness) and Tayla Earle who was back on the bench after a right foot injury, but didn’t take the court.

These sides were meeting for the first time since their controversial finish 14 days ago in Rotorua, where Nweke slotted the winning penalty goal as time expired.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Magic goal attack Ameliaranne Ekenasio looks to get a pass away against the Mystics.

An inquiry was launched into the finish of the game with the Magic arguing Nweke was able to get off two attempts at goal after the end of regulation time.

The investigation concluded on Friday, ruling no errors were made by the match officials with the result standing and the Mystics winning 62-61.

Clashes between the State Highway One rivals had been nailbiters this season with each side winning by a goal. The Mystics blew a 10 goal first quarter lead to lose the first encounter in Hamilton in extra-time.

Nweke slotted 50 goals for the Mystics in this win, but it wasn’t her finest outing this season, missing 12 attempts and shooting at 81%. She was able to pull in seven rebounds, when she was unsuccessful, giving the Mystics another chance to profit.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Bailey Mes in action for the Magic against the Mystics on Sunday.

In a topsy-turvy game, the Mystics jumped out to an early 16-10 lead after the first quarter, starting the brighter of the two sides.

The Magic hit back in the second quarter with Claire Kersten’s move from wing defence to centre and the introduction of Charlotte Elley sparking the visitors.

They hit the front late in the first half, but a sluggish start to the third quarter proved the Magic’s undoing.

Best on court

Phoenix Karaka again led the way without the injured Fitzpatrick in the Mystics’ defensive end. Karaka was impressive for the Auckland side, alongside talented youngster Carys Stythe, who had another strong outing. Karaka has been effective for the Mystics all season and must have all but booked her Silver Ferns’ World Cup spot.

The big moment

The Magic will look back on the third quarter as the moment the game drifted away. The Mystics opened the second half with a 12-5 run and by that stage had opened up a nine goal advantage (40-31).

Match rating: 6/10

There were passages of clinical netball from both sides, but still too many silly mistakes, which teams won't be able to get away with come finals netball. This game certainly had its moments though with several lead changes and a late Magic fightback.

The big picture

The Mystics leap to top of the table, but won’t have long to digest that fact. They play again on Monday night against their Auckland rivals, the Stars. The Magic are six points adrift of the third placed Pulse for the last finals spot with five round games left. Their next game against the Stars on Sunday at Pulman Arena is a virtual must-win.