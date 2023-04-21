Implications of ANZ Premiership challenge system on international netball would need attention

Magic defender Erena Mikaere attempts to shut down Mystics' goal shoot Grace Nweke earlier on in the controversial game.

Whether a proposed challenge system in the ANZ Premiership negatively impacted players and umpires internationally would be a crucial determining factor.

Former Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering floated the idea of a possible challenge system following a controversial ending to the Mystics-Magic game in Rotorua on April 9.

An inquiry was launched, involving a two-person independent panel with the ANZ Premiership Commissioner determining on Friday the matter would not proceed to a formal hearing.

The investigation was initiated when the Magic submitted the final play of the match was in violation of World Netball Rules of Netball 4.1 (iii) in that the period of play was exceeded and in this time the Mystics were allowed two additional attempts at goal after the end of regulation time.

With the match tied at 61-61 in the dying seconds, Mystics shooter Grace Nweke was awarded a penalty shot after defender Erena Mikaere was called for contact.

Nweke missed two attempts under pressure from Mikaere, but she was called for contact on the second miss. There was uncertainty whether time may have expired before Mikaere was whistled for the penalty and Nweke's eventual winning goal.

The investigation concluded:

That no errors were made by the match officials.

That at the same time as the non-controlling umpire blew their whistle for full time, or momentarily before it, the controlling umpire determined that a penalty should be awarded to the Mystics for obstruction on a rebound.

The controlling umpire correctly allowed that a penalty to be taken, and awarded the subsequent goal, as provided for under Rules 4.1(iii) and 7.1.3(iii).

The broadcast coverage clock is not the official match time clock and is not connected to the official time – electronic or manual – at the technical officials score bench.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Mystics shooter Grace Nweke was at the centre of a controversial ending to their match against the Magic on April 9.

As a result of the investigation findings, the ANZ Premiership Commissioner determined no further action was required. There is no change to the score of the match and the result stands as 62-61 to the Mystics.

The Mystics and Magic meet for the first time since that match on Sunday at Auckland’s Trusts Arena.

A possible challenge system could work similarly to what is used in cricket with the Decision Review System (DRS), allowing premiership teams one or multiple chances to challenge a perceived umpiring error in a game.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie was open to the idea of a challenge system in the ANZ Premiership, but stressed several steps needed to happen before it was ever considered.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie says plenty would need to happen before a challenge system was introduced into the ANZ Premiership.

The concept would need to be discussed at an end of season league meeting. Whether it was backed by players, coaches, broadcasters, other partners, and NNZ would be pivotal.

It would need to be experimented with in trial games to see what kind of impact it had too. With the challenge system not in World Netball’s traditional rules, what it meant internationally for Silver Ferns and umpires had to be understood, Wyllie said.

“We’d need to think of all those implications, so if you’re umpiring under a challenge system what does that mean for your accreditation.

“What we would also want to consider is how does this, or does this affect athletes when they go onto the elite stage and are they expecting to take in what they perceive as innocuous rulings to a challenge system and at international level that might not be the rules.”

Australia’s Super Netball introduced the revolutionary two-point ‘Super Shot’ in 2020, which is not used in international netball. They also experimented with timeouts and rolling substitutions, which had been an adjustment for some Australian Diamonds internationally.

“All of those things have to be considered in a robust way and be trialled. We're open to trialling rule innovations where World Netball might pick them up as well,” Wyllie said.

“We have to consider what it would look like, what it is and what it isn’t before you can determine what the right number is [for a challenge system]. Again, that’s going to take some deep consideration, but we’re not adverse to ideas like that.”

