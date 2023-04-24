Amorangi Malesala Stars as Mystics upset 79-77 in overtime thriller

Amorangi Malesala stood up when it really counted to win the match for the Stars.

At Trusts Arena, Auckland: Stars 79 (Maia Wilson: 50/54, Amorangi Malesala: 27/32, Jamie Hume: 2/3) Mystics 77 (Grace Nweke: 70/75, Filda Vui: 7/11). 1Q: 19-16, HT: 35-37, 3Q: 51-52.

Amorangi Malesala’s breakout performance has delivered an upset 79-77 win for the Stars over the table-topping Mystics in an extra, extra-time thriller on Monday night – that will go down as the most entertaining ANZ Premiership match in recent memory.

With the teams locked at 67-67 at the end of regulation time, they continued their goal-for-goal battle through two periods of extra time – but still they couldn’t be separated.

In the third period of extra time, Stars goal attack Malesala pulled off an intercept to finally break the scoring routine – for Mia Willson to put the Stars in the lead – and then Malesala casually nailed the final goal from the centre pass to seal the much-needed win.

The sixth win of the season was a critical one for the Stars, placing them just one competition point behind the Pulse and Tactix who are tied for second behind the Mystics.

READ MORE:

* Mystics jump to top of ANZ Premiership table after overcoming Magic

* Tactix overpower winless Steel in second half for third straight ANZ Premiership win

* Netball stronghold to strugglers: Southern Steel find themselves in unfamiliar place

* Silver Fern Maddy Gordon shrugs off knee injury as Central Pulse beat the Stars



For the Mystics, this thriller will be one that got away but there were no losers in this spectacle.

The Mystics had jumped to the top of the table a little over 24 hours earlier after defeating the Magic 60-49 on Sunday.

And that quick backup may well have contributed to a slow start, although giving up an early lead isn’t unfamiliar to the Mystics in 2023. A run of seven straight goals from the Stars saw them lead 10-3 early in the opening quarter before the Mystics machine wound into gear to trail by just three goals at the first break.

Supplied Mystics goal shoot Grace Nweke scored 70 goals at 93% during the loss to the Stars.

Mystics wing attack Elisapeta Toeava’s combination with shooter Grace Nweke really found its rhythm in the second quarter as they overrun the lead, but the Stars lifted their intensity too, and the two sides went at it, almost goal-for-goal, the whole way home to Malesala’s match-winner.

It was the Mystics who went to half-time in front by two, thanks to a four-goal burst late in the second quarter. Overall, they won the second period 21-16 to lead 37-35.

The Stars won the all-important third quarter 16-15 but still found themselves trailing 52-51 at the final break.

The final quarter was more goal-for-goal action that ultimately lead to overtime.

Phoenix Karaka was all energy for the Mystics at the defensive end, causing havoc for the Stars’ offence in the second and third quarters but for the Stars’ defence, Elle Temu stepped up her minutes on the comeback from injury and made every single one of them count in a standout performance.

Nweke, who scored 70 goals, and Wilson enjoyed standout games at opposite ends of the courts, returning shooting percentages of 93% each, but it was Malesala who stole the shooting show.

Her 27 goals at 84% took the pressure off Wilson and her long-range goal, the last in regulation time, carried the Stars into extra time and then she repeated the dose at the end of the first extra period before her match-winning heroics.

The Mystics were again without captain Sulu Fitzpatrick, who remains out with a left knee injury and goal attack Monica Falkner (illness) but Tayla Earle did make her return from a foot injury in the final quarter.

Best on court

Elisapeta Toeava’s passing game was next level all night long but in the end, it was impossible to go past the clutch composure of Malesala.

The big moment

There was no shortage of them in a tight and tense final quarter and extra time but Malesala’s intercept swung the game into the Stars’ favour.

Match rating: 9.5/10

Marked down because what is the perfect game? But this was so close to being a 10/10. A contest full of fast and free-flowing netball with some long-range bombs into the shooting circle mixed with some subtle touches and willing defence from both sides in a high-scoring encounter. Throw in how competitive it was, often goal-for-goal, as they went at it all the way to three periods of extra time. If this game doesn’t end up being the match of the season, we can’t wait to see the one that beats it.

The big picture

The Mystics travel to Christchurch for a critical top-of-the-table clash against the Tactix on Sunday. For the Stars, they host the Magic in Auckland, also on Sunday, in a bid to stay in touch with the top three.